SuperCom Signs and Launches National Electronic Monitoring Contract in Sweden with Customer-Published Budget of $75 Million

Contract expected to reach up to 6,000 active offenders, a roughly 6x increase in scale over the previous contract

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has signed the contract for and launched the national electronic monitoring (EM) project with Sweden's Prison and Probation Services, the customer, following completion of the customary standstill waiting period and contract negotiations. This project was formally awarded earlier this year through a five-company competitive bid process. The contract establishes SuperCom as Sweden's national EM provider on a far larger scale than its first national project in Sweden, launched in 2019, when it displaced a roughly 25-year incumbent.

The total project value is estimated to range from $17 million, reflecting the base case scenario previously announced, to $75 million, the budget published by the customer. The published budget reflects potential expansion through a higher number of active offenders monitored, additional features and capabilities such as alcohol monitoring, the PureOne GPS solution and the Pure Officer mobile device for supervising officers. Revenues recognized by SuperCom will depend on actual usage levels.

Sweden has been a pioneer in electronic monitoring for public safety in Europe, with initial probation programs dating back to 1994. The Swedish Prison and Probation Service is undergoing a period of historic expansion, and with it, broader use of electronic monitoring. The nationwide contract is designed to cover all of Sweden's prison and probation electronic monitoring programs, reflecting roughly 6x the scale of the program SuperCom first launched with the same customer in 2019. Under the contract, SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite across a broad range of public safety programs, including GPS tracking of offenders, home detention monitoring, and indoor facility monitoring. The contract allows for expansion to up to 6,000 active offenders across these programs.

"With a published budget of $75 million, this is potentially the largest electronic monitoring contract in SuperCom's history and a significant milestone for the Company. The selection of SuperCom to support substantial expansion in scope and scale of the Swedish Prison and Probation Services electronic monitoring program reflects the customer's continued confidence in our technology, execution capabilities, and long-term partnership," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Sweden is one of the most established and sophisticated electronic monitoring markets in the world. Achieving the highest evaluation score in this tender, as well as in several previous competitive procurements in this country, further validates the strength of our technology, our operational track record, and our competitive position in the global electronic monitoring industry," Trabelsi continued.

"This win extends a pattern we have built across Europe, where we have secured over 20 national projects in recent years, often replacing long-tenured incumbents," Trabelsi added. "Each national deployment deepens our regional expertise, strengthens our reference base, and enhances our ability to compete for additional national-level opportunities. As governments continue to modernize their public safety infrastructure, we believe our expanding international footprint, strong execution capabilities, and advanced, field-proven technology position us well to pursue large opportunities across Europe and other international markets," Trabelsi concluded.



About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom