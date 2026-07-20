SuperCom Wins New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Kansas, Expanding U.S. Presence into 19th New State

Direct County Win and Incumbent Displacement Highlight Strength of SuperCom's Technology, Customer Support, and Services

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract in the state of Kansas. This new county-level contract introduces SuperCom's PureOne technology to Kansas, fully displacing the program's incumbent intermediary service provider. The contract marks SuperCom's expansion into its 19th new state since mid-2024 with more than 40 new U.S. contracts secured over the same period.

The contract was awarded to SuperCom following a multi-week live-unit demonstration where the customer cited SuperCom's demonstrated technology and services as a reason to change providers. This county program transitioned from a service provider model directly to SuperCom, predominantly a technology provider, underscoring how SuperCom's customer support and ancillary services can sustain the comprehensive electronic monitoring needs of county agencies. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue customer base. Training and deployment for this project is expected to begin by the end of July 2026.

"This new win in Kansas is noteworthy because the agency selected SuperCom not only for our PureOne technology but also for our direct customer support and ancillary services," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "The new contract reflects the value we deliver through the combination of advanced technology, strong customer support, and deep industry expertise. Whether agencies work with us directly or through our service-provider partners, this integrated approach is increasingly central to why SuperCom is selected."

"Kansas is our 19th new U.S. state since mid-2024, a period in which we have secured more than 40 new contracts nationwide, each on a recurring per-unit daily model that continues to broaden our recurring revenue base," Trabelsi added. "With trailing twelve-month non-GAAP EBITDA of $10.3 million and a strong balance sheet, we maintain the financial and operational foundation to support our continued expansion across both the U.S. and Europe."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom