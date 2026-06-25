SuperCom Signs and Launches Norway's National Electronic Monitoring Contract with Customer-Published Budget of $6.1 Million

Full Displacement of over 20-year incumbent

Approximately 1,000 GPS tracking and house-arrest monitoring units with the opportunity to expand

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has signed the contract and launched the national electronic monitoring (EM) project with Norway's Prison and Probation Service after the customary standstill period. The contract displaces the over-20-year incumbent and solidifies SuperCom's position as a national-level government contractor with active deployments across the entire Nordic region, including Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden.

The total project value is estimated to range from $1.8 million, reflecting the base case scenario previously announced, to the $6.1 million budget published by the customer. Norway's published budget reflects launching additional programs and the deployment of more monitoring units. Revenues recognized by SuperCom will depend on actual usage levels.

SuperCom won this contract with the highest technology score, along with the highest total score, in the government-led competitive RFP. Under the terms of the contract, SuperCom will deploy an aggregate of approximately 1,000 PureOne GPS tracking and PureCom house-arrest monitoring units. The contract may be expanded to include facility tracking and PureTrack GPS in the future, in addition to other new products.

"Winning the national contract in Norway demonstrates SuperCom's ability to compete and win at the national-government level across an entire region," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Completing our presence across all five Nordic countries is a significant strategic milestone that reflects our ability to consistently outperform long-established incumbents in highly competitive national procurements. Earning the highest technology score in this competitive process along with the trust of another national authority further validates the strength, maturity, and scalability of our electronic monitoring platform."

"This project launch builds on our strong international momentum, including more than 20 national project wins across Europe in recent years and more than 40 new contracts secured across the U.S. since mid-2024. Our established European footprint, regional scale, operational leverage, and shared resources continue to enhance the efficiency of new project deployments and have already contributed to our recent record profitability, including trailing-twelve-month EBITDA of $10.3 million," Trabelsi added.

"We believe this is an important period in SuperCom's evolution. As governments around the world continue to modernize their electronic monitoring infrastructure, a growing number of national programs are being competitively rebid, creating meaningful opportunities for technology leaders. Each national contract we secure further strengthens our track record and reinforces our position in future competitive procurements worldwide. With our proven execution capabilities, rapid deployment model, and field-proven technology, we believe we are well positioned to continue expanding our international footprint while helping governments transition from legacy electronic monitoring systems to our innovative, proprietary solutions," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom