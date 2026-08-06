Supercuts Partners With Jackson Olson to Debut 'The Jax' at Salons Nationwide



As a full-time entertainer who's never in one city for long, Olson needs a salon he can rely on wherever he lands - somewhere that consistently delivers a great haircut without sacrificing style. Families want that same confidence heading into back-to-school: knowing they'll get a quality haircut that has everyone feeling ready for the first day.

"I'm excited to partner with Supercuts to introduce 'The Jax' signature haircut. I've always believed a great haircut should be reliable and accessible, and that's exactly what Supercuts delivers. Being on the go between all of the travel, training, practices and balancing games and show days with the Savannah Bananas and Dancing with the Stars, it's important to have a place that gets my haircut right everywhere I am. If you want your kids to walk in on the first day looking sharp and feeling their best, Supercuts is the place to go," said Olson.

Effortless style that's instantly recognizable, The Jax is a modern textured crop with a forward flow and frosted tips, an early-2000s throwback riding the current wave of nostalgia in fashion and pop culture. The timing is perfect: kids who spent the summer watching Olson light up the field are ready to rock his look for the first day of school. Now their parents know exactly where to take them, for a cut that's just as easy on the wallet as it is on-trend. The Jax isn't just for kids. Whether you're headed to homeroom, work, or happy hour, the style is ready whenever you are, no appointment required.

For more than 50 years, Supercuts has made it its mission to prove that style and value aren't a trade-off, a promise that began in 1975 with the appointment-free haircut and a commitment to keeping elevated style within everyone's reach. Today, that standard lives on through nearly 1,800 salons across the U.S. and Canada, where verified, expertly trained stylists deliver everything from precision cuts to color services. Partnering with Jackson Olson to offer The Jax is a natural extension of that legacy, sharp enough for a national touring entertainer and easy enough to get for anyone gearing up before school starts.

"Jackson Olson embodies the modern Supercuts guest, someone who values personal style but expects convenience, consistency and value," said Susan Lintonsmith, CEO of Supercuts. "We're honored that Jackson trusts our stylists to help him look his best wherever his schedule takes him. Bringing Jackson's signature haircut to our menu is another way we're keeping the brand relevant while staying true to the value and consistency that have earned guests' trust for 50 years."

Starting today, guests can request The Jax at participating Supercuts locations nationwide, no appointment needed. To find a location, visit www.supercuts.com.

About Supercuts

Since 1975, Supercuts has helped guests look and feel confident without compromising its original promise: an exceptional cut at a super price, without ever taking shortcuts on quality. Over the last 50 years, that standard has grown with its guests, expanding from haircuts into color services, offering trusted retail brands like Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Today, Supercuts' verified, expertly trained stylists bring that same standard to life at nearly 1,800 salons across the U.S. and Canada, walk-in or by appointment. Supercuts is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM: RGS) and generated nearly $580 million in sales in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.Supercuts.com, follow @Supercuts on social media, and download the Supercuts app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Media Contact:

Breck Rochow

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SOURCE Supercuts