Supercuts Launches "Confidence Without Compromise" Campaign

The original value salon, Supercuts, opened its doors in 1975 with a $6 cut and a promise: no appointment, no wasted time and no compromise on quality. Five decades, nearly 1,800 locations and an average 4.8-star Google rating later, that commitment still holds. Supercuts built this category, and 50 years of satisfied guests are why it still leads it.

"For fifty years, our guests have known what more and more people are discovering: you don't have to choose between quality and value," said Susan Lintonsmith, CEO of Supercuts. "Every day, our talented stylists help guests leave the salon feeling like the best version of themselves, and we're honored to have earned our Google rating through the trust they place in us. That trust is built on two things: exceptional talent and outstanding value. Our licensed stylists receive rigorous, ongoing education through the Supercuts Hair Stylist Academy, ensuring expert care while keeping professional hair services accessible and affordable. 'Confidence Without Compromise' captures what Supercuts has consistently delivered for years—and what continues to set our brand apart."

"'Confidence Without Compromise' captures what Supercuts has consistently delivered for years—and what continues to set our brand apart."

The creative, developed in partnership with The Infinite Agency, stemmed from a cultural insight. People don't expect a quick, convenient cut to be something you'd brag about until they sit in the chair and leave with a stylist-recommended look that turns heads. The confidence that radiates from Supercuts guests when sharp style meets an honest price is proof that value and quality aren't a trade-off. With "Confidence Without Compromise," Supercuts is turning that pride into a rally cry, loud enough for guests to feel it together.

The hero spot, titled "Supercuts? Supercuts!," opens in a diner where one friend notices another's haircut. When it's revealed that the cut is from Supercuts, a stranger overhears. Then a neighbor. Then a skateboarding kid. A domino effect of "Supercuts?!" spreads until an entire neighborhood is repeating the brand name like a chorus, and by the end of the :30-second spot, the whole block has joined in.

"Supercuts guests have always known something the rest of the world is catching up to," said Kelsey Vaeth, VP of Strategy, The Infinite Agency. "Today's consumer wears a quality find at an unbeatable price as a badge of confidence, and this campaign is built for the guests who've been in on it for years, and everyone who's about to be."

"Today's consumer wears a quality find at an unbeatable price as a badge of confidence."

"There's a specific look people get, somewhere between surprised, impressed and a little jealous," said Ky Lewis, Executive Creative Director at The Infinite Agency. "We chased that look through every scene of this campaign: the stranger at the next table who can't believe what they just heard, the neighbor doing a double take. If the work earns that reaction, it's done its job."

Alongside the launch, Supercuts is rolling out a broader brand refresh, including a redesigned website and new visual identity, extending to in-salon materials, franchise marketing and recruitment in the coming months. "Confidence Without Compromise" is live now across paid, social and owned channels. For more information or to find a location, visit www.supercuts.com.

About Supercuts

Supercuts, the original value salon, is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM: RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts offers haircuts, hair color services and more through exceptional, professional haircare experiences delivered by highly trained stylists at an affordable price. The salon also offers nationally recognized professional hair care products for sale at reasonable prices, including Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Supercuts was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at parent company Regis Corporation. As of March 31, 2026, there were 1,744 Supercuts salons in the United States and Canada generating sales of nearly $580 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. For more information, visit www.Supercuts.com, follow @Supercuts on social media, and download the Supercuts app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Media Contact:

Breck Rochow

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SOURCE Supercuts