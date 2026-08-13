"Superior Products of Qingdao" Features at Panama International Tire & Auto Expo, deepening Footprint in Latin American Market

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report from iQingdao: The 2026 Panama International Tire & Auto Parts Expo kicked off on August 12, 2026, local time, and will run for three days.

Organized by the Latin Expo Group, the event is widely recognized as the premier tire and auto parts trade fair in Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of scale and influence. Each edition attracts over 6,000 global industry professionals and professional buyers, making it a key platform for Chinese tire and auto parts enterprises to connect with the Latin American market and expand cross-border trade channels.

For the 2026 edition, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Qingdao Sub-council organized ten local premium tire and auto parts enterprises to present a unified "Superior Products of Qingdao" pavilion at the fair. The pavilion showcases Qingdao's high-quality tires, auto components and other competitive products, offering a comprehensive display of the city's industrial cluster strength in the sector.

On the opening day, Ms. Zhou Quan, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Panama, visited the "Superior Products of Qingdao" pavilion. Counselor Zhou highly commended the CCPIT Qingdao Sub-council for its proactive "Superior Products of Qingdao" overseas pavilion group-exhibition model, and affirmed the strong competitiveness of Qingdao's tire and auto parts products. She noted that Latin America, with its large vehicle parc and sustained robust aftermarket demand, offers vast growth opportunities. With its solid industrial foundation, extensive product range and compelling cost-performance ratio, Qingdao's tire and auto parts sector is well-positioned to meet the region's needs and holds significant growth potential.

The "Superior Products of Qingdao" overseas pavilion project at the Panama International Tire & Auto Parts Expo is a key component of the CCPIT Qingdao Sub-council's 2026 "Superior Products of Qingdao" overseas pavilion series. Through this upgraded exhibition model, the initiative amplifies the regional public brand effect of "Superior Products of Qingdao," effectively enhancing the international visibility and market influence of Qingdao-manufactured products.

SOURCE iQingdao