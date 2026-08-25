Superior Recreational Products and 121G Consulting Launch Procreo Navigator™

AI-Powered Conversational Platform Streamlines Playground Design and Proposal Development

CARROLLTON, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Recreational Products ("SRP") and 121G Consulting today announced the official launch of Procreo Navigator™, an AI-powered conversational assistant integrated within the Procreo platform that enables users to design, configure, and recommend playground solutions in real time through natural voice and chat interactions.

Playground configuration and proposal development have historically required multiple manual steps, extended turnaround times, and significant back-and-forth between distributors and customers. Developed jointly by SRP and 121G Consulting, Procreo Navigator introduces a new approach to playground planning and proposal generation by combining conversational AI technology with Procreo's interactive playground design environment.

The platform allows sales representatives and distributors to engage naturally with the system by describing customer requirements such as targeted age groups, playground features, site dimensions, color preferences, accessibility considerations, and project budget ranges. Procreo Navigator interprets user intent, asks follow-up questions, and dynamically recommends best-fit playground solutions directly from the Procreo catalog, helping distributors accelerate design workflows, improve customer engagement, and reduce proposal turnaround times.

The launch reflects growing demand for faster, more interactive digital tools that streamline complex sales and design processes while improving the customer experience.

"Procreo Navigator changes how playground projects move from concept to proposal," said Jonathan Hardesty, General Manager of Superior Recreational Products. "It gives our distributors a faster, more collaborative way to design solutions and respond to customer needs in real time."

Built to accelerate playground design and proposal development

The platform is designed to significantly accelerate the playground design and proposal process through:

Conversational playground configuration

Intelligent playground recommendations

Automated proposal generation

Real-time design refinement

Voice and chat interaction

Faster sales and quoting workflows

Procreo Navigator is built on a scalable AI and cloud-based architecture designed to support real-time conversational interactions, intelligent recommendations, and seamless integration within the Procreo platform.

"This is a practical example of how conversational AI can improve real-world business workflows," said Greg Shilling, Partner at 121G Consulting. "By combining AI with an interactive design environment, we're helping reduce complexity, accelerate sales cycles, and improve the customer experience."

The release of Procreo Navigator marks the latest innovation in the ongoing collaboration between SRP and 121G Consulting focused on advancing digital playground design technologies. Procreo Navigator is now available through Superior Recreational Products' distributor network.

About Superior Recreational Products

Superior Recreational Products is a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial playgrounds, recreational environments, and outdoor amenities serving parks, schools, municipalities, and communities throughout North America.

About 121G Consulting

121G Consulting is a digital innovation and AI solutions firm specializing in software development, interoperability, AI acceleration technologies, and enterprise digital transformation solutions. The company partners with organizations to rapidly design, develop, and deploy scalable technology platforms that improve operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Wesley Cannon

[email protected]

SOURCE 121G