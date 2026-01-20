10Bridge Interoperability Uniquely Ready for CMS' Launch of its Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program

Healthcare focused, cloud-native interoperability platform and embedded service supports CMS RHT's IT modernization goals across diverse, hard-to-connect healthcare data environments

CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10Bridge today announced its readiness to support state agencies and rural healthcare providers participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, helping RHT-funded initiatives connect, query, normalize, and operationalize healthcare data across diverse systems and formats - from modern APIs to legacy and hard-to-reach data sources, to healthcare integration workflows such as eligibility determination, provider attribution, care quality reporting, telehealth enablement, and referral coordination.

Authorized by federal law and administered by CMS, the RHT Program provides $50 billion in funding over five fiscal years (FY 2026–2030) to support state-led efforts to improve rural healthcare access, quality, and outcomes through system-wide transformation.

"Rural health transformation depends on being able to securely access and move data - reliably and repeatedly - across a patchwork of EHRs, labs, payers, devices, and community partners," said Tee Green, Partner at 10Bridge. "10Bridge was built specifically for healthcare systems integrations that are pervasively present in the rural healthcare community."

Built for the complexity of rural healthcare data exchange

Rural healthcare environments often require interoperability across multiple "lanes" of data access - FHIR APIs where available, but also HL7 interfaces, X12 transactions, flat files, direct database connectivity, AI agent automation and other non-standard or constrained data sources. In practice, rural interoperability efforts span CMS claims data sources (including BCDA), HIE feeds, telehealth platforms, and referral management systems, in addition to traditional clinical interfaces.

10Bridge's Interoperability-as-a-Service model and cloud-native data refinery platform are designed to connect to isolated systems, securely access patient data, normalize it, and embed it within targeted workflows, such as:

Determining patient eligibility for targeted RHT programs,

Enabling patient referrals amongst primary and specialist care providers,

Calculating provider attribution,

Embedding patient medical history and conditions into the telehealth experience,

Monitoring and reporting on care quality outcomes.

The platform supports a wide range of standards and integration patterns, including FHIR, HL7, X12, flat files (CSV/PDF), APIs, file monitoring, remote agents, robotic process automation (RPA), IoT, and direct database connectivity.

Direct alignment with CMS RHT "Tech Innovation" priorities

CMS identifies modernizing technology innovation as a core RHT strategic goal, emphasizing solutions that improve care delivery efficiency, data security, data sharing, cybersecurity, and access to digital health tools. Eligible uses of RHT funding include technology-enabled solutions - such as cyber security, AI and systems interoperability.

10Bridge directly supports these priorities through:

Cloud-native scalability and continuous security monitoring for end-to-end data connectivity.

for end-to-end data connectivity. AI-enabled capabilities for data parsing, mapping, anomaly detection, and transaction monitoring.

for data parsing, mapping, anomaly detection, and transaction monitoring. AI agents that enable data integration when standard interfaces or APIs are unavailable.

that enable data integration when standard interfaces or APIs are unavailable. Proven healthcare IT system integration at scale , including deployments spanning health systems (hospitals and practices), EHR platforms, and thousands of data interfaces and associated event based workflows.

, including deployments spanning health systems (hospitals and practices), EHR platforms, and thousands of data interfaces and associated event based workflows. Support for integrating EHRs with telehealth, HIE, referral management, and quality reporting systems to operationalize RHT-funded care models.

As states prepare to operationalize RHT-funded initiatives, 10Bridge is positioned to serve as a trusted interoperability partner helping rural health ecosystems move from fragmented data access to actionable, system-wide insights.

About 10Bridge

10Bridge is a cloud-native healthcare interoperability platform and services provider focused on streamlining and securing healthcare data integration. The company combines a scalable interoperability platform with turnkey implementation and ongoing operational support to help healthcare organizations connect data and put it to work.

Learn more at https://10bridge.io

Alex Hoskins

General Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE 121G