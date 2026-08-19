SuperOne Founder Andreas Christensen Launches AI-Native Fan Engagement Platform Powered by Enterprise AI Proven Across Billions of Users

Company Establishes Dedicated AI Engineering Division to Support Next-Generation Sports and Entertainment Platform

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOne, the AI-native gamified fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment, today announced the acceleration of its next-generation platform, built on enterprise AI infrastructure from the technology division of one of the world's largest digital ecosystems — technology proven in production across billions of users.

SuperOne leadership at the headquarters of the company's enterprise AI partner.

The program is directed by SuperOne Founder Andreas Christensen as part of the company's transition to an AI-native architecture, where artificial intelligence functions as the platform's primary operating layer. Through its enterprise infrastructure integrations, SuperOne gains access to technology engineered and hardened across high-volume digital interactions, providing the technical foundation for its next generation of products. Further details will be announced in upcoming release cycles.

A Structural Gap in a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market

The launch addresses what SuperOne identifies as a structural gap in global sports and entertainment. Stadiums sell out and broadcast rights command multi-billion-dollar valuations, yet the digital fan experience remains largely generic, one-directional and anonymous: clubs hold limited data on their supporters, creators lack direct channels to their audiences, and brands rent attention rather than build durable engagement.

The SuperOne platform is engineered to close that gap. The system recognises individual fans, operates across languages, learns preferences over time, and converts audience activity into structured communities on which clubs, creators and brands can build commercial ventures. Christensen has positioned the platform for a market in which digital experiences are increasingly generated and personalised by artificial intelligence.

Dedicated AI Research and Engineering Unit Now Operational

Execution is underway on the platform's technical rollout. SuperOne has operationalized a dedicated AI research and engineering unit focused exclusively on platform development. The team comprises AI specialists, software engineers, and machine learning experts specializing in large language models, multilingual processing, intelligent automation, synthetic media, and enterprise-scale architecture.

"Artificial intelligence will become the operating system of digital experiences," said Andreas Christensen, Founder of SuperOne. "We are building SuperOne with AI at its core — proven technology that opens the door to an ecosystem of billions of potential users worldwide. Fan engagement has barely changed in a decade. We intend to change it permanently, and this platform is the foundation of that change."

"What we are building is larger than a product cycle — it is the AI era of fan engagement, and SuperOne intends to define it," said Zulema Vazquez Rey, Executive Director of SuperOne.""The technology powering the platform has been proven at an enterprise scale, and our deployment pace will only accelerate from here."

"In more than twenty years at the highest level of global sports media, I have never seen potential like the combination of SuperOne's next-generation fan engagement platform with AI capabilities of this scale and global reach," said David Dybman, Chief Communication and Media Officer of SuperOne.

Long-Term AI Strategy

SuperOne describes the launch as the first milestone of a long-term artificial intelligence strategy: the foundation for its next generation of products and a planned expansion across global sports and entertainment markets.

About SuperOne

SuperOne is an AI-native gamified fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment. The company combines interactive experiences, creator communities and enterprise AI technologies to connect fans, creators and brands worldwide. For more information, visit super.one.

Media Contact:

David Dybman, Chief Communication and Media Officer,

SuperOne·[email protected]

SOURCE SuperOne