Superpedestrian Launches Its Biggest Fleet of LINK E-Scooters in Los Angeles Today, With 5,000 Sustainable and Safe Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superpedestrian's LINK shared e-scooter service launches its largest fleet of vehicles in Los Angeles today, making it the city's largest provider of new shared scooters. The first of 5,000 silver-and-bright-yellow vehicles are rolling out across the city with a focus on inter-neighborhood access and connections to local transit including Metro Light Rail and buses.

LINK by Superpedestrian integrates community-first practices into all aspects of its business, including bringing good-paying jobs to communities. Globally, Superpedestrian focuses on employing workers as W2 employees rather than as gig workers, a marked divergence from the industry. In Los Angeles, Superpedestrian will work with leading community organizations, such as Homeboy Industries and Chrysalis, to give job opportunities to Angelenos from disadvantaged backgrounds. Additionally, through the LINK-Up program, Los Angeles community members receiving local, state or federal assistance will qualify for reduced trip fare and free rides.

Superpedestrian's LINK scooters will serve neighborhoods that currently have few micromobility options, including North Hollywood, West Adams, and Highland Park. LINK e-scooters will also be available for riders in Venice, Hollywood, Koreatown/Echo Park, and Downtown Los Angeles.

How to Ride LINK: Rides cost $1 to unlock the scooter, plus 39 cents per minute. To ride a LINK scooter, simply download the LINK mobile app from the iOS or Android app store, use the app to find a scooter, and scan its QR code to get started. Superpedestrian also has accommodations for riders without smartphones or credit cards.

"Beginning today, we are thrilled to offer our largest fleet of reliable LINK scooters to Los Angeles residents, students and tourists," said William Knapp, VP of Operations at Superpedestrian. "We look forward to working with City leaders and community organizations to best serve the needs of Los Angeles through a safe, equitable and sustainable transportation option."

Los Angeles is the fourth California city served by Superpedestrian's LINK e-scooters, joining San Diego, San Jose and Oakland. In early August, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation approved the selection of Superpedestrian, making it the city's newest e-scooter provider.

Designed for safety and reliability, LINK scooters have a lifespan twice the industry average of over 2,500 safe rides.

Superpedestrian's commitment to safety also extends to strategic partnerships and programs. In addition to hosting safety workshops and distributing free helmets, Superpedestrian partners with advocacy leaders like the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) as part of Superpedestrian's community-first approach to form a cohesive campaign around road safety including bikes, scooters, and all modes of active transit.

"At LACBC, we believe a more bikeable Los Angeles is a more liveable place for everyone. We are proud to partner with Superpedestrian to put the safety of riders, pedestrians and cyclists first." said Eli Akira Kaufman, Executive Director at the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition. "We are confident that Superpedestrian will help bridge an important gap in our region by providing safe and equitable micromobility services for all Angelenos."

"We're excited to welcome LINK scooters to Los Angeles. LINK will give people a new, easy, zero-emission way to get around the city. We are working closely with LINK to roll out these scooters safely across Los Angeles — especially in Downtown LA — and we are proud to help expand the city's micromobility options with LINK, providing affordable and equitable transportation for LA residents and visitors to get to their destinations," said Hilary Norton, Executive Director of FASTLinkDTLA .

LINK scooters are the smartest, safest and most stable e-scooters in the industry. LINK is the first and only e-scooter with on-board Artificial Intelligence that autonomously performs vehicle safety checks, ensuring every vehicle is safe before each ride.

Superpedestrian's commitment to safety also includes strict personnel procedures and frequent vehicle sanitation protocols to prevent the spread of COVID. The company will continue to work closely with the city and operational teams to reliably sanitize scooters.

Discounts and Promotions:

Through the LINK-Up program, Los Angeles community members receiving local, state or federal assistance will qualify for reduced trip fare and free rides.

Ride safe and always wear a helmet. LINK offers riders discounted helmets through Bern.

LINK also offers free scooter rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

For more information on these programs, visit link.city/losangeles.

How are LINK scooters safe and city-friendly?

LINK's on-board A.I. Mechanic ensures vehicles are safe before each and every ride.

ensures vehicles are safe before each and every ride. Geofencing protects pedestrians by keeping scooters out of pedestrian plazas and other restricted zones.

by keeping scooters out of pedestrian plazas and other restricted zones. LINK is working with local community-based organizations and soliciting feedback from community members on how best to design its programs and service area to serve the community.

LINK Scooter Sharing Rules of the Road

Ride scooters in the bike lane when available or in the street

Obey all traffic laws

Always yield to pedestrians

Riders must be 18 years and older with a valid driver's license

Helmets are strongly encouraged

Park scooters neatly and keep sidewalks clear

Never ride under the influence

About LINK: LINK is the world's safest and smartest e-scooter. Engineered and built by Superpedestrian, a mobility engineering and technology company that develops and launches urban transport solutions, LINK scooters are the first to offer self-diagnostic and self-protection technologies that keep riders and pedestrians safe.

Scooter photos and more information available in LINK's Press Kit:https://www.link.city/press.

CONTACT:

Julie Robinson | 908-635-6695

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Superpedestrian