Supporting USMNT All the Way to the Final? Don't Become a Couch Potato Casualty in the Process

Millions of Americans Will Cheer on the National Team, While Suffering Some of the Worst Posture Habits, According to a New Survey

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ alongside Canada and Mexico, a new survey from The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) reveals that many Americans are eager to watch the tournament. With matches taking place in their time zone and the U.S. Men's National Team enjoying home-field advantage, more than half of Americans (52%) plan to watch at least one World Cup match. However, many viewers have poor posture habits while watching TV, with potential negative impacts on spinal health and whole-being health.

The fourth annual poll, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of F4CP, surveying over 2,000 US adults, found that nine in ten (89%) World Cup viewers expect to watch matches at home, while 22% plan to watch on a mobile phone while on the go and 20% expect to attend a public viewing event. While fans are gearing up for an action-packed month of soccer, many are planning a far less active viewing experience. Nine in ten viewers (90%) anticipate sitting for an hour or more while watching matches, and nearly two-thirds (63%) say they are likely to remain seated for extended periods without getting up, moving, or stretching. Compounding the issue, more than half of American adults (53%) report they always or often look at their phones while watching television, while just five percent say they never check their phone while watching.

"Hosting the World Cup presents a unique opportunity to celebrate sport, movement, and healthy lifestyles," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP and author of Adjusted Reality: Supercharge Your Whole-Being for Optimal Living and Longevity. "Yet our survey shows that fans will spend hours seated, some hunched over devices, or looking down at their phones while watching matches with little relief for their back and neck. These habits can place significant stress on their spine, and musculoskeletal system over time. By being more mindful of posture and incorporating movement throughout the tournament, fans can enjoy every match while supporting their long-term health and well-being."

The survey also revealed a striking contradiction in fan behavior. Two-thirds of World Cup viewers (66%) say watching the World Cup will inspire them to increase their own physical activity, whether through walking, running, or participating in sports. Yet, a similar proportion of viewers (63%) admit they are likely to remain seated for long stretches without getting up, moving, or stretching while watching matches. This sedentary behavior, combined with frequent smartphone use, contributes to "tech neck," a condition caused by repeatedly looking down at devices that can place excessive strain on the neck and upper body. Over time, poor posture may contribute to chronic neck and back pain, headaches, muscle tension and reduced mobility.

Anti Couch Potato Toolkit

To help fans stay healthy while supporting their favorite teams, Dr. McAllister recommends the following tips throughout the tournament:

Sit Smart: Choose a chair or sofa that supports your spine and sit with your shoulders relaxed and feet flat on the floor.

Choose a chair or sofa that supports your spine and sit with your shoulders relaxed and feet flat on the floor. Raise Your Screen: Position televisions, laptops, and mobile devices at eye level whenever possible to reduce neck strain and tech neck.

Position televisions, laptops, and mobile devices at eye level whenever possible to reduce neck strain and tech neck. Take Halftime Movement Breaks: Stand, stretch, walk around, or perform light mobility exercises during halftime, stoppage time and commercial breaks.

Stand, stretch, walk around, or perform light mobility exercises during halftime, stoppage time and commercial breaks. Limit Phone Scrolling: Avoid spending extended periods looking down at your phone during matches. Bring your device closer to eye level if you need to check updates.

Avoid spending extended periods looking down at your phone during matches. Bring your device closer to eye level if you need to check updates. Get in the Game Yourself: Use the excitement of the tournament as motivation to get active, whether by taking a walk, kicking a soccer ball around, or participating in your favorite sport.

Learn how chiropractic care can support your posture, spinal health, and overall well-being and find a doctor of chiropractic near you. Visit the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress' website at www.f4cp.org/findadoctor.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of F4CP from May 26 - 28, 2026 among 2,065 adults ages 18 and older, of whom 1,088 plan to watch the World Cup. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact: [email protected].

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) is an award-winning not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care. With 39k members, we work to build bridges with other healthcare professions and foster trust through peer-reviewed research, campaigns, and industry platforms, all in the service of promoting a drug-free, non-invasive, sustainable approach to healthcare.

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress