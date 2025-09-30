More than Half of Americans Feel Physical Strain of Gaming

Nine in Ten Gamers Have Taken Proactive Steps to Reduce Discomfort, Including Changing Their Posture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six in 10 Americans play games on a computer or console at least once a week, with the average American spending over 11 hours gaming per week, according to a new poll. The survey from The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) found that over half of American adults (54%) and 88% of gamers experience physical discomfort, including back pain, headaches, carpal tunnel and/or finger/wrist strain as a result of gaming.

The third annual F4CP poll, conducted online by the Harris Poll, surveying over 2,000 US adults, found that the average gamer spends just under three hours gaming per session, rising to three and a half hours for men aged 18-34. Gaming has already been associated with "tech neck" and often poor posture, so it is unsurprising that over half of gamers (57%) are very or somewhat concerned about the potential health impacts.

Thankfully, gamers are already taking action. 91% who experience pain when gaming try to treat the pain themselves, with a majority (66%) changing their posture (48%) or stretching (42%). Changes in posture and stretching are among the preventative measures that chiropractors advise alongside an adjustment. Despite gamers seeking the type of relief that chiropractors offer, just one in five (20%) gamers experiencing pain have seen a chiropractor.

"As gaming has become increasingly popular in recent years, it is more important than ever to consider the health impact of gaming, especially when gaming for long periods at a time," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP and author of Adjusted Reality: Supercharge Your Whole-Being for Optimal Living and Longevity. "When gaming on a console or computer, we are in danger of losing focus on our posture, affecting not just how we look, but how our body functions. Taking the time to optimize your set-up in support of your body, as well as taking breaks in the middle of gaming sessions to correct your posture, are good ways to balance enjoyment and health. Remember, if you're feeling discomfort from gaming, consider chiropractic care for a whole-body assessment and adjustment to improve your neck and spine alignment and overall posture."

The Gaming Generation at Risk

18-34 year olds are the age group with the most gamers (85%) followed by 35-44 year-olds (80%). These age groups spend the most time gaming, on average more than 10 hours a week, while an astonishing one in five 18-34 year olds spend 20 hours or more a week. Surprisingly, gaming is also cross-generational, with one third of 65+ respondents saying they play games at least once a week. In addition, 70% of men and 53% of women play games on a regular basis, with 94% of 18-34 year-old men and 77% of women that age.

"Esports gamers are quickly becoming new role models for younger generations, inviting many to follow in their path and spend hours gaming and streaming. Yet, these gamers are often professional with ergonomic set-ups and extensive strength training to prevent long-term injury," added Steve Conway, DC. "For aspiring gamers looking to spend more time on their console, consider upgrading your set-up or purchasing ergonomic accessories just like the professionals."

For current and aspiring gamers here are five tips to align your body, sharpen your mind and support your whole-being while gaming:

Align for Clarity – Sit tall with your spine supported; alignment boosts focus and mental clarity. Level Your Vision – Keep your screen at eye level to reduce neck strain and protect long-term posture. Ground Your Foundation – Place both feet flat on the floor; balance in your base supports balance in your body. Pause & Recharge – Every 30–45 minutes, stand, stretch, and breathe—small resets supercharge stamina and mood. Strengthen from Within – Engage in daily core and mobility exercises; a strong center fuels better reaction time and resilience.

If you are interested in learning more about how chiropractic can help prevent pain and improve your posture while gaming or want to find a doctor of chiropractic near you, visit the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress' website at www.f4cp.org/findadoctor .

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) from August 19-21, 2025, among 2,091 adults ages 18 and older, including 1,202 "gamers" and 1,045 gamers who ever experience physical discomfort. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) is an award-winning not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care. With 39k members, we work to build bridges with other healthcare professions and foster trust through peer-reviewed research, campaigns, and industry platforms, all in the service of promoting a drug-free, non-invasive, sustainable approach to healthcare.

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress