Supreme Group Launches Supreme Intelligence FDE+, the First Forward Deployed Expert Model Built for Healthcare and Life Sciences

A new commercialization model that embeds AI-native domain experts inside client organizations to design and build custom AI solutions at the enterprise, therapeutic, and brand level, backed by the full Supreme Intelligence™ platform.

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group, the first AI-native commercialization partner for healthcare and life sciences, today announced the launch of Supreme Intelligence FDE+ (Forward Deployed Expert), a new service model that embeds AI-native domain experts directly inside client organizations to architect and build custom AI solutions tailored to the client's enterprise, therapeutic areas, and individual brands.

Supreme Group today announced Supreme Intelligence FDE+, the first Forward Deployed Expert model built for healthcare and life sciences, backed by the full Supreme Intelligence™ platform.

This launch extends Supreme Group's track record of category-defining AI firsts in healthcare and life sciences. The first AI-native commercialization platform. The first end-to-end proprietary AI operating system in Supreme Intelligence™. And now, the first Forward Deployed model purpose-built for the regulated, science-driven realities of how this industry actually commercializes. Where traditional Forward-Deployed Engineer models send generalist engineers armed with an API key, Supreme Group deploys an AI-native expert who already lives in this world and is fluent in therapeutic science, regulatory environments, and MLR workflows. Each FDE+ arrives with the full power of Supreme Intelligence already in production behind them.

"The market doesn't need another consultant with a slide deck about AI. It needs people who can walk into a brand team and ship a working solution that addresses real business challenges," said Sheldon Zhai, Founder and Chief AI Officer at Supreme Group. "FDE+ experts don't just use Supreme Intelligence. They build on top of it. They walk into a therapeutic area, understand the science, learn the brand needs, and design custom agents, workflows, and applications that solve that specific team's problems. The platform is the foundation. The build is the product."

Each FDE+ engagement is shaped to the client. An embedded expert might architect a competitive intelligence system that tracks every trial, KOL, and market signal across a client's entire therapeutic franchise, build a custom agent that lives inside a brand team and learns the science as the brand evolves, or stand up the end-to-end AI infrastructure behind a new molecule launch, from medical strategy through omnichannel activation. The work is bespoke, the platform is shared, and the velocity comes from both.

"Our clients are done with AI pilots that never make it into production," said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "They want a partner who can sit inside their team, understand their business, and actually build the AI infrastructure that moves the work forward. FDE+ is how we deliver that. It's not a license. It's not a chatbot. It's a domain expert, a production platform, and a custom build, purpose-built for the most complex industry on earth."

FDE+ candidates are drawn from Supreme Group's bench of 350+ subject matter experts, including 65+ PhDs and a dedicated team of AI engineers who built and operate Supreme Intelligence today. Initial deployments are being led by senior AI practitioners with hands-on experience building production workflows for some of the largest names in pharma, biotech, and life sciences.

Supreme Intelligence FDE+ is differentiated from generic Forward Deployed Engineer models on four dimensions:

Domain-native, not domain-agnostic. FDE+ experts have already built AI workflows for therapeutic-area intelligence, regulatory-compliant content generation, persona-driven campaign design, and HCP and patient engagement. They don't need to learn the industry. They've shaped it.

FDE+ experts have already built AI workflows for therapeutic-area intelligence, regulatory-compliant content generation, persona-driven campaign design, and HCP and patient engagement. They don't need to learn the industry. They've shaped it. Custom builds, not generic deployments. FDE+ engagements are architected for the client. Enterprise-wide systems, franchise-level workflows, brand-specific agents. Every build is tailored to the team and the science it serves.

FDE+ engagements are architected for the client. Enterprise-wide systems, franchise-level workflows, brand-specific agents. Every build is tailored to the team and the science it serves. People plus platform, not just people. FDE+ is a domain expert backed by Supreme Intelligence, a production platform with 20+ applications, a Knowledge Lake, agentic workflows, enterprise-grade security, and $500M+ in performance data already serving clients every single day.

FDE+ is a domain expert backed by Supreme Intelligence, a production platform with 20+ applications, a Knowledge Lake, agentic workflows, enterprise-grade security, and $500M+ in performance data already serving clients every single day. Healthcare-first, not horizontal. Supreme Intelligence was built exclusively for healthcare and life sciences. Every workflow, every compliance guardrail, every data source is purpose-built for this industry, not retrofitted from fintech or e-commerce.

Supreme Intelligence FDE+ is available immediately to Supreme Group clients across all three of its integrated solution areas: AOR Services, Strategic Communications, and Performance Digital + Technology.

For more information about FDE+, visit: https://www.supremeopti.com/supreme-intelligence/

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is the first AI-native commercialization platform. purpose-built for healthcare and life sciences. Backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, we bring together specialized services across AOR Services, Strategic Communications, and Performance Digital + Technology. For more information, visit www.supremegroup.ai .

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com .

Media Contact: Gillian Dannenberg, Supreme Group [email protected]

SOURCE Supreme Group