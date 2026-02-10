Supreme Group Adds Science-First Creative Power with Acquisition of Broth

Acquisition strengthens the group's portfolio with expertise in high-science and evidence-driven strategy and creative

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group, a marketing and communications platform for healthcare and life sciences, today announced the acquisition of Broth, a science-first creative agency that brings insight and precision to the most critical moments in healthcare commercialization.

The addition of Broth strengthens the Supreme Group platform by embedding scientific rigor and evidence-driven strategy and creative into its Brand + Creative service vertical.

Broth is recognized for translating scientific and clinical complexity into clear, credible campaigns that resonate with healthcare professionals, patients, and key decision-makers. They offer deep expertise in complex therapeutic areas, including gene therapy, hematology/oncology, immunology, and rare disease with a strength in early positioning, launch strategy, and pre-clinical storytelling.

The acquisition will enhance Supreme Group's ability to support brands managing regulatory scrutiny and complex clinical data, by offering strategic precision, scientific discipline, and compelling creative execution.

"Broth was built on the belief that great healthcare marketing starts with respect for science," said Elizabeth Yi, PhD, one of the founders of Broth. "Joining Supreme Group allows us to scale our impact while staying true to our core principles as an agency that is rooted in science, driven by passion, and built to deliver."

The agency currently serves as agency of record (AOR) for key pharma and biotech brands requiring sustained scientific stewardship across the product lifecycle. Key services offered by Broth include strategic development, creative design, customer experience, and tactical execution, with a deep focus in digital and multimedia integration.

"Broth offers a special combination of creativity and scientific depth," said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "Their ability to decode complex science and shape it into clear, credible narratives meaningfully expands our Brand + Creative capabilities and further enhances our ability to support healthcare brands during healthcare commercialization, when accuracy and trust matter most."

Broth will serve as one of the portfolio brands within the Brand + Creative vertical of Supreme Group, which provides three core offerings across its platform:

Broth clients will benefit from access to shared technology, AI-driven insights powered by proprietary platform Supreme Intelligence, and creative talent across Supreme Group, in addition to the scientific rigor and creativity that Broth is well known for.

Edgemont Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Broth on the transaction.

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is an integrated platform that is purpose-built for healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications. Backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, we bring together specialized agencies across Brand + Creative, PR + Communications, and Digital Performance + Technology—powered by AI, connected by strategy, and built for measurable impact. Supreme Group's portfolio companies include Supreme Communications, Supreme Optimization, C24 and Pivot Design. For more information, visit www.supremegroup.ai.

About Broth

Broth is a science-first, full-service healthcare agency rooted in deep strategy and driven by creative passion. Founded in 2018 by partners Elizabeth Yi, Ted Kossakowski, and Douglas Tischler, alongside founding account lead Shanley Toomey, the agency combines full-spectrum strategy and creative with an agile model designed for the modern market. Broth partners with a diverse roster of clients ranging from early-stage biotechs to blue-chip pharma, with deep expertise in hematology/oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiometabolic diseases, and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.brothagency.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

