Surfshark publishes Impact Report 2025

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfshark, a leading cybersecurity company, released its 2025 Impact Report, offering a transparent look at environmental footprint, social initiatives, governance practices, and ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The report outlines measures taken in 2025 to strengthen user privacy, advance digital rights, reduce environmental impact, and uphold governance standards. It also reflects how ongoing user and stakeholder feedback shapes the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities.

Surfshark's impact report 2025

Environmental impact

In 2025, Surfshark measured its greenhouse gas emissions across all three scopes and took concrete steps to reduce its footprint. Its offices in Vilnius and Kaunas are powered entirely by renewable energy and hold "Excellent" BREEAM certifications, with the Vilnius office partnering with Green Genius biogas plants to convert organic waste into renewable energy. The company also continues a circular-economy approach, reselling or donating used electronics and furniture internally and properly recycling remaining e-waste.

Employees planted more than 9,000 trees in Lithuania through a company walking-challenge initiative, joining over 20 other companies to cover three hectares of new woodland.

Empowering change with trusted organizations

Surfshark expanded its work with digital-rights partners in 2025, including Access Now, the Global Encryption Coalition, and the International Press Institute. Through its Emergency VPN program, the company provided free, secure access to more than 2,500 journalists, activists, and NGO representatives operating in regions with heavy internet restrictions.

During the winter holidays, Surfshark doubled employee donations supporting children, teenagers, older adults, and humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

Governance and economic impact

Surfshark built its 2025 operations around strong ethical practices and independent verification:

The global server infrastructure now runs entirely on 100% RAM-only servers, wiping data on every reboot.

Independent assessments by Deloitte, Cure53, and SecuRing thesecurity of Surfshark's infrastructure and applications, and the Surfshark Android app achieved MASA (Mobile App Security Assessment) certification.

Surfshark's no-logs policy remains independently audited by Deloitte.

Operations comply with GDPR, the UK Data Protection Act, and the CCPA, backed by mandatory annual employee training in information security, privacy, and anti-bribery/anti-corruption, plus vendor due diligence.

The 2025 Impact Report was prepared in line with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the SASB framework, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Surfshark plans to conduct its next materiality assessment in 2026 to continue shaping its ESG strategy with user and stakeholder input.

Read the full report here: https://surfshark.com/media/Surfshark_Impact_Report_2025.pdf

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up. For information about Surfshark's previous independent verifications and certifications, visit our trust center.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Surfshark B.V.