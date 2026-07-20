Surfshark optimizes more than half of its server network with FastTrack

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfshark has expanded its innovative FastTrack technology, which optimizes users' traffic paths for improved speed and performance, to more than half of its VPN (Virtual Private Network) server locations. Built on Nexus infrastructure, it routes traffic through a network of servers rather than a single VPN tunnel, allowing macOS users to experience faster internet speeds by up to 70%.

Surfshark FastTrack

"After receiving positive user feedback since the initial release, we have expanded this feature to the majority of our locations and enabled more optimized routes. Previously, it was available to three locations, and those with an already excellent connection may not notice a major difference. Now, more macOS users globally can enjoy enhanced performance and faster speeds across multiple locations," said Karolis Kaciulis, Leading System Engineer.

We often assume that internet traffic follows straightforward paths, believing that ISPs automatically optimize our connections for the best performance. In reality, data travels across a complex global web of overground and submarine cables that define the physical routes data packets take. As a result, the most efficient path is often not the most direct one, and ISPs, which choose routes based on costs, can select the most economical routes rather than the fastest or most efficient for user data.

Kaciulis explained that their innovative technology optimizes data paths and ensures users are routed through the best possible ways regardless of their geographic location. For example, if a longer path can actually enhance performance due to better conditions, as it uses more advanced routers or higher-capacity cables, FastTrack will select it.

"We have a globally distributed probe system that actively tests all possible path combinations using Nexus infrastructure. By continuously collecting and analyzing real-time speed and performance data, FastTrack selects the optimal paths for user traffic. This approach enables us to consistently deliver faster speeds by up to 70% to the chosen location," comments K. Kaciulis.

This unique technology is available for all macOS users, and they can find boosted locations marked with a connection route icon in the main list of all VPN locations. The icon will be missing next to a location if the existing connection is already fully optimized.

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our research hub.

SOURCE Surfshark B.V.