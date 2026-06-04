Surgent CPE Launches New Health Savings Account CPE Series Taught by One of the Nation's Foremost HSA Authorities

Three new NASBA-approved live webinar courses on Health Savings Accounts are now available from Roy Ramthun, who led the U.S. Treasury's implementation of HSAs in 2003

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent CPE, a UWorld company and leader in continuing professional education for accounting and finance professionals, today announced the launch of a new Health Savings Account (HSA) CPE Series.

Roy Ramthun, M.S., teaches 3 new Health Savings Account (HSA) continued professional education courses from Surgent Post this Roy Ramthun, M.S., widely known as “Mr. HSA,” teaches three new Health Savings Account (HSA) continued professional education (CPE) courses from Surgent, a UWorld company. Ramthum led the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s implementation of Health Savings Accounts after they were enacted into law in 2003. Surgent is a leading provider of CPE for accounting, tax and finance professionals, offering more than 10,000 CPE credits through live webinars, on-demand webcasts and self-study formats.

The series consists of three premium live webinar courses designed to give CPAs, enrolled agents, tax advisors and financial planners the depth of knowledge they need to advise clients on one of the most tax-efficient and frequently misunderstood accounts in the U.S. financial system. All three courses are taught by Roy Ramthun, M.S., widely known as "Mr. HSA," who led the U.S. Department of the Treasury's implementation of Health Savings Accounts after they were enacted into law in 2003.

More than one-third of Americans with private health insurance are now covered by an HSA-eligible high-deductible health plan, with annual HSA contribution limits rising in recent years. Despite their growth, HSAs remain widely misunderstood, including the rules governing eligibility, coordination with other health benefit accounts and their substantial advantages as a retirement planning vehicle. Surgent CPE developed the series to address that gap with instruction from the practitioner best qualified to fill it.

"Health Savings Accounts have become a significant factor in both tax planning and retirement strategy, yet many accounting and finance professionals are working with incomplete information about how these accounts actually function," said Elizabeth Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "That includes the eligibility rules, how HSAs interact with Medicare and how to use them most effectively in retirement. Roy Ramthun didn't just study these issues; he helped design the rules that govern them. Having him bring that level of expertise directly to our learners is exactly the kind of first-to-market, authoritative instruction Surgent CPE is built to deliver."

About the HSA CPE Series

The series awards six CPE credits total, two per course. All three courses qualify for NASBA-approved CPE, IRS continuing education credit, and CTEC credit. Each course is available individually at $119, or included with a Surgent CPE Unlimited Plus subscription.

An Introduction to Health Savings Accounts (IHS2) — Overview level. Covers HSA eligibility, contribution limits, the triple tax advantage, qualified medical expenses, investment rules and tax reporting for contributions and withdrawals.

Critical Issues With Health Savings Accounts (CHS2) — Basic level. A deeper examination of complex HSA rules practitioners most often get wrong, including interactions with FSAs and HRAs, disqualifying coverage, excess contributions, transfers and rollovers, prohibited transactions and special situations including death, divorce and bankruptcy.

Maximizing Health Savings Accounts for Retirement Planning (MHS2) — Basic level. Covers how HSAs function as a retirement planning vehicle that is more tax-efficient than 401(k) plans and IRAs for health care expenses, including Medicare coordination, income-based premium planning, long-term investment strategies and incorporating HSAs into clients' retirement income plans.

About Roy Ramthun

Roy Ramthun is the founder and president of HSA Consulting Services and is recognized nationally as one of the foremost authorities on Health Savings Accounts. He led the U.S. Treasury Department's development of HSA guidance and regulations following the accounts' enactment into law in 2003, then served as health care policy advisor to President George W. Bush at the White House, where he developed proposals to expand HSA access and oversaw implementation of the Medicare prescription drug benefit. Ramthun holds a Master of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan. His full instructor profile is available on the Surgent CPE website.

Availability

The HSA CPE Series is available now. All three courses are offered as live webinars with sessions scheduled throughout 2026. Each course is available individually at $119. All three are premium courses exclusively included with a Surgent CPE Unlimited Plus subscription. Registration is open at surgentcpe.com/hsa-cpe-series.

About Surgent CPE

Surgent CPE is a leading provider of continuing professional education for accounting, tax and finance professionals, offering more than 10,000 CPE credits through live webinars, on-demand webcasts and self-study formats. Surgent CPE is known for its commitment to first-to-market regulatory coverage, a roster of more than 150 expert instructors and an Unlimited Plus subscription that provides professionals with all the CPE they need to stay current and compliant. Surgent CPE is a NASBA-approved CPE provider and a member of the UWorld family of professional education companies. For more information, visit surgentcpe.com.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions, and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education™ and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

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