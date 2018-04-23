Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Global Market Report 2018-2023 - Growing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is Driving the Market

The global surgical drapes and gowns market is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2023 from USD 2.47 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing number of chronic disorders and surgeries, increasing awareness about the use of surgical drapes and gowns, and growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. On the other hand, reuse of surgical drapes and gowns will restrain the growth of this market.

By type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of surgical drapes in order to prevent surgeons and patients from surgical site infections is the key factor driving the growth of this market.

The surgical drapes and gowns market by usage pattern is categorized into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The disposable surgical drapes & gowns segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of disposable surgical drapes & gowns over reusable surgical drapes & gowns owing to the increasing demand and bulk buying. Moreover, the use of new surgical drapes and gowns ensures its properties such as a strong barrier for microorganisms, resistance to liquids, and resistance to abrasion and tearing as compared to reusable surgical drapes and gowns where this performance may be depleting.

By end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, increasing number of surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the surgical drapes and gowns market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe, in 2017. However, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of chronic diseases, and increasing initiatives to promote the use of disposable surgical drapes and gowns.

The key players in the surgical drapes and gowns market include Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Mlnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Halyard Health (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.2 Primary Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Market, By Type (2018)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Global Market

4.4 Surgical Drapes Market, By Usage Pattern



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Surgical Gowns Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surgical Drapes

6.3 Surgical Gowns



7 Surgical Gowns Market, By Usage Pattern

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disposable Drapes & Gowns

7.3 Reusable Drapes & Gowns



8 Surgical Gowns Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Other End Users



9 Surgical Gowns Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cardinal Health

11.2 3M

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.4 Steris Corporation

11.5 Mlnlycke Health Care

11.6 Paul Hartmann

11.7 Halyard Health

11.8 Priontex

11.9 Guardian

11.10 Medica Europe BV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n46gdw/surgical_drapes?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-drapes-and-gowns-global-market-report-2018-2023---growing-incidence-of-hospital-acquired-infections-is-driving-the-market-300634349.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

