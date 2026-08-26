GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Science, the global leader in simulation products for healthcare training, has launched Aeris, a unique technology enabling point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) training anywhere, on any person, manikin, or surface without hardware attachment, tags, optical tracking, or built-in equipment.

Surgical Science Launches Aeris, transforming any body or surface into an interactive ultrasound simulator.

"POCUS is used in nearly every specialty in medicine, but training quality has not kept pace," said Tom Englund, CEO of Surgical Science. "Using Aeris, any room becomes a training room, and any body becomes a patient with real clinical scenarios, no tags, cameras, or headsets required. This isn't the next version of ultrasound training. It's the first simulation product to deliver freely moving, full-body ultrasound simulation on any surface."

Aeris was built to meet a critical training gap as the field grows. The global POCUS market is projected to reach $9 billion by 2035, according to Global Market Insights.

What changes with Aeris:

Aeris enables full freedom of probe movement across the chest, abdomen and pelvis with only a single calibration step.

Aeris works anywhere, learning isn't restricted to a lab or a classroom.

Aeris lets instructors simulate specific conditions or pathologies while learners interpret in real time.

Programs are no longer limited to a single manikin, or to practicing on peers with normal anatomy.

The solution is a fraction of the cost of a high-fidelity manikin, allowing programs to equip multiple sites.

Aeris launches with pathology-focused training across the chest, abdomen and pelvis. Future plans include expanding across OBGYN, neonatal, pediatric and interventional applications.

Surgical Science will accept orders from US customers in Q4 2026, with initial shipments planned for later in the quarter. Aeris is designed to make high-fidelity ultrasound simulation more accessible, offering a significantly lower cost of adoption than traditional high-fidelity simulator platforms.

For more information, visit https://surgicalscience.com/aeris.

About Surgical Science

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company's virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room, enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Surgical Science also partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge. For more information, visit Surgical Science.

SOURCE Surgical Science