Surgical Science, the global leader in simulation products for healthcare training, unveiled a new Endometriosis Simulation Module, a unique ultrasound simulator dedicated to training clinicians in the detection of endometriosis. The condition affects one in ten women, yet is still associated with diagnostic delays that can stretch to nearly a decade.

Sonographers train on Surgical Science Endometriosis Simulation Module

The new module introduces the sliding sign — a key ultrasound indicator of deep endometriosis that is challenging to master in clinical practice because individual cases vary and real-patient training is limited. By enabling clinicians to practice this assessment repeatedly in a virtual environment, the simulator helps improve diagnostic accuracy, build confidence, and standardizes scanning quality across hospitals.

Simulation training enabled by the Endometriosis Simulation Module can deliver a variety of important benefits, including:

92% of clinicians reported improved understanding of endometriosis diagnosis.

of clinicians reported improved understanding of endometriosis diagnosis. 40% increase in systematic Transvaginal Ultrasound (TVS) skill confidence.

increase in systematic Transvaginal Ultrasound (TVS) skill confidence. 150% increase in confidence identifying deep endometriosis (DE).

The Endometriosis Simulation Module also integrates the internationally recognized International Deep Endometriosis Analysis (IDEA) protocol, giving trainees a structured, evidence-based roadmap to performing a complete pelvic assessment. Additional updates include new clinical case studies, region-based scenarios, adenomyosis content, and certification options, all built from real ultrasound data.

"Better training means faster, more reliable detection," said Tom Englund, CEO of Surgical Science. "Our goal is to help reduce the long diagnostic delays many women experience by ensuring that every clinician can confidently recognize all presentations of endometriosis."

The new Endometriosis Simulation Module is available now on ScanTrainer and will launch on the Ultrasound Mentor (female) platform in March 2026.

For more information, visit Surgical Science – Endometriosis.

About Surgical Science

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company's virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room, enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Surgical Science also partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge. For more information, visit Surgical Science or email [email protected].

