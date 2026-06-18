Following its featured presence at the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, the premium clean skincare brand expands into Southampton and East Hampton, with more on the horizon for fall

THE HAMPTONS, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SVEDA®, the premium clean skincare brand known for its refined, naturally crafted formulations, has arrived in the Hamptons, establishing a presence across the region's most discerning retail destinations and cementing its standing among the season's most sought-after luxury labels.

SVEDA® Expands Its Luxury Skincare Presence to the Hamptons

The expansion follows SVEDA's recent feature at the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship Final at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, where the brand was showcased as part of an elevated, in-person experience for players, members, and spectators alike at the USPA Shop global flagship store.

"It was a pleasure collaborating with a high-end brand like SVEDA at the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. "Our global audience gravitates toward quality and craftsmanship, and SVEDA's luxurious approach to skincare resonated immediately with the consumer who came out to experience this high profile event."

That momentum carried directly into the Hamptons. The journey began in Southampton at Plain-T, the boutique tea company handcrafted in Southampton, N.Y., known for sourcing whole-leaf teas from some of the most prized gardens in the world. Upon discovering SVEDA, co-founders Alex and Tathiana Teixeira recognized it as a natural fit for their clientele and chose to feature the line in their store, marking the beginning of SVEDA's expansion across the East End.

"The moment we tried SVEDA, we knew it belonged here," said Tathiana Teixeira, co-founder of Plain-T. "It's beautifully made, it carries the same sense of quality and care we put into everything we offer, and our customers have responded to it immediately."

From there, SVEDA found a second home in East Hampton at Gathering Marketplace, the curated "Sip, Shop, Stay awhile" destination at the heart of the village. In collaboration with Teresa Wallach, SVEDA is featured as a dedicated pop-up corner, inviting guests to discover the brand within one of the area's most thoughtfully assembled retail experiences.

SVEDA is also exploring additional retail opportunities throughout the Hamptons as it continues to expand its regional presence.

"We always envisioned SVEDA living in places that share our commitment to quality and craft, and the Hamptons embodies exactly that," said Shannon Shiell, CEO of SVEDA. "To see the brand embraced so quickly across Southampton and East Hampton has been remarkable. This is only the beginning of our presence here, and we couldn't be more excited about where it's headed."

Inspired by Scandinavian principles of simplicity, quality, and understated elegance, SVEDA continues to build a skincare experience that feels as elevated as the environments in which it is found.

About SVEDA®

SVEDA® is a premium skincare brand inspired by the intersection of nature, craftsmanship, and modern formulation science. Known for its refined approach to clean skincare, the brand creates thoughtfully formulated products designed to nourish, support, and elevate the skin. SVEDA is available at SVEDA.com and through select retail partners, and can be found on social media at @svedaskincare.

Press Contact:

Chloe Bennett

(877) 783-3260

https://www.sveda.com

SOURCE SVEDA®