SVEDA® expands its clean skincare lineup with a luxury peptide serum featuring Activated Silk® 33B-α, caviar extract, bakuchiol, and hydrolyzed pearl, delivering clinically-inspired performance rooted in nature.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SVEDA®, the clean luxury skincare brand known for its nature-forward formulations, announces the launch of its most advanced product to date: Renewal Peptide Serum ($124.99). Designed as the high-performance complement to SVEDA®'s foundational skincare collection, the serum bridges ancestral skin wisdom with cutting-edge cosmetic science, delivering visible renewal without a single synthetic shortcut.

What's Inside: The Formula

SVEDA® Introduces its Renewal Peptide Serum: A New Era of Biocompatible, High-Performance Skincare

At the core is a sophisticated blend of clean, natural actives, each chosen for its proven efficacy and purity:

Activated Silk® 33B-α* (Fibroin Oligopeptide-1): A patented, clinically-studied natural bioactive silk peptide. In peer-reviewed studies, Activated Silk® 33B-α* demonstrated measurable improvements in skin elasticity, moisture retention, and surface texture, making it one of the most credentialed natural actives available in cosmetic science today.

Caviar Extract & Hydrolyzed Pearl: Among the most prized ingredients in luxury skincare, caviar extract and hydrolyzed pearl deliver a concentrated dose of amino acids and trace minerals that support collagen production, visible firming, and a luminosity that reads as genuinely healthy skin.

Bakuchiol: A clinically studied, plant-derived retinol alternative that visibly smooths fine lines and wrinkles, evens tone, and renews skin without irritation or photosensitivity.

Green Tea Hydrosol & Tsubaki Seed Oil: Green tea provides potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support; Tsubaki oil, revered in Japanese skincare, deeply conditions and protects the skin barrier.

White Rose Distillate: A skin-soothing botanical water that calms redness, supports brightening, and imparts the serum's signature delicate fragrance.

Grass-Fed Beef Tallow: Certified organic and rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, with fatty acids that mirror the skin's own sebum for exceptional compatibility and absorption.

The Science Behind the Serum

The Renewal Peptide Serum addresses the gap between performance and purity. Every ingredient is 100% natural or naturally derived, and its clean, biocompatible base allows actives to penetrate effectively rather than sit on the surface. Bakuchiol delivers retinol-like wrinkle-smoothing and renewal activity supported by peer-reviewed clinical studies, while remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin. At the center of the formula is Activated Silk® 33B-α*, a patented ingredient whose clinical studies demonstrate meaningful improvements in elasticity and skin texture. All ingredients are sourced and manufactured in the USA.

"When we set out to create this serum, the goal was simple: give our customers the results they'd expect from a high-end luxury serum, formulated entirely from nature. No shortcuts. No compromises. The Renewal Peptide Serum is the most ambitious thing we've formulated, and it's something we're incredibly proud of."

— Shannon Shiell, SVEDA® Co-Founder

Availability

The Renewal Peptide Serum retails for $124.99 and is available exclusively through SVEDA.com, with select retail partnerships planned. It complements the full SVEDA® collection, including the Whipped Tallow Balm ($59.99), Hydrating Tallow Balm (from $39.99), and Tallow Lip Balm ($9.99).

* patented by Evolved by Nature

About SVEDA®

SVEDA® draws its name and inspiration from Swedish culture and the Nordic approach to wellness, valuing purity, simplicity, and care rooted in nature. Paired with a commitment to clean, consciously sourced ingredients, the brand stands for sustainability, skin health, and truly clean formulation. For more information, visit SVEDA.com.

Press Contact:

Chloe Bennett

(877) 783-3260

https://www.sveda.com/

SOURCE SVEDA®