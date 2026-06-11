Swan Introduces Real Bitcoin Exchange (RBX), a Structured Path from Bitcoin ETFs to Direct Bitcoin Ownership

RBX is designed for investors with significant Bitcoin ETF positions who want to own Bitcoin directly and seek to achieve a tax-efficient outcome.

CALABASAS, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin, the leading Bitcoin wealth platform serving families and businesses, today announced Real Bitcoin Exchange (RBX), a new service that enables investors to convert Bitcoin ETF exposure into real Bitcoin ownership.

Swan RBX is built for investors who want to own real Bitcoin but currently hold it through ETFs that provide price exposure without the ability to withdraw or hold Bitcoin directly. Many of these investors face a difficult tradeoff: remain in ETFs that charge ongoing fees without delivering full ownership benefits, or realize significant capital gains by selling. RBX is Swan's answer to that problem.

"Bitcoin ETFs have helped many investors take their first step," said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "But exposure is not the same as ownership. Swan RBX gives investors a path to move from ETF exposure to real, on-chain Bitcoin, structured to support a tax-efficient outcome. "

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs hold more than $100B in assets as of May 2026. Swan RBX is a purpose-built process designed to move investors out of ETF exposure and into ownership of real, on-chain Bitcoin, structured to support in-kind exchange treatment, subject to individual tax circumstances. The process aligns with best practices for asset exchanges and, where applicable, supports tax-efficient outcomes.

Built for Owning Real, On-Chain Bitcoin

With Swan RBX, Bitcoin investors with large, low-cost-basis Bitcoin ETF positions can:

Hold real Bitcoin in Swan's institutional-grade custody — or under their direct control through Swan Vault collaborative self-custody — not a fund share dependent on issuers, brokers, and sub-custodians

in Swan's institutional-grade custody — or under their direct control through Swan Vault collaborative self-custody — not a fund share dependent on issuers, brokers, and sub-custodians Stop paying ongoing ETF management fees

Seek tax-deferred exchange treatment, where applicable to individual circumstances

Position for Bitcoin -native use cases: direct transfer, on-chain giving, treasury holdings

Bitcoin ETFs gave millions of investors their first exposure to Bitcoin. For those who plan to remain Bitcoin owners for the long term, the question is no longer whether to own it directly but when, and on what terms. Swan RBX is the path.

About Swan Bitcoin

Swan helps affluent and high-net-worth clients understand, buy, and hold real, on-chain Bitcoin with confidence. Swan's platform supports investors across the Bitcoin ownership lifecycle through purchase and sale capabilities, tax-advantaged retirement accounts, multiple custody options, high-touch client service, and education. Swan reaches a Bitcoin-focused audience at scale through a widely watched YouTube channel, millions of engagements on social media, and a newsletter with more than 335,000 verified subscribers. Swan also recently launched Vigil Protocol, a family financial orchestration platform that uses AI-powered document extraction to map a household's financial life and audit it for gaps and inconsistencies. Across Bitcoin financial services, media, and family financial orchestration, Swan delivers trusted technology and expertise for long-term ownership, stewardship, and continuity.

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Kris Conesa

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Kristopher Conesa

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www.csuitepr.com

305-975-5934

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin