Swan Launches "50 Days for Freedom," Cuts Bitcoin Buy Fee in Half Through Labor Day

Swan, The Real Bitcoin Company™, celebrates America's 250th year with a campaign for monetary independence. At half the fee, more of every dollar becomes real Bitcoin you own and can withdraw to self-custody.

CALABASAS, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan, The Real Bitcoin Company, today announced the launch of "50 Days for Freedom," a campaign to accelerate Bitcoin adoption, grow the ranks of committed Bitcoiners, and advance the cause of monetary independence in America's 250th year.

Swan cut its Bitcoin buy fee in half, from 1% to 0.50%, through September 8. Withdrawals remain complimentary as always, with Swan paying client network fees to encourage self-custody.

"America's founders took real action to achieve their independence," said Cory Klippsten, founder and CEO of Swan. "Political independence was the great achievement of their generation. Monetary independence is the great unfinished work of ours."

Swan is dedicating the next 50 days to spurring a new wave of adoption. Anyone can buy Bitcoin, set up a recurring purchase, or contribute to their Swan IRA for half the regular fee. In addition to providing the best path in the USA for buying Bitcoin into self-custody, Swan offers supported self-custody with Swan Sovereign and collaborative self-custody with Swan Vault. For clients not quite ready for self-custody, Swan Safe delegated custody is available.

"Real Bitcoin is Bitcoin you can withdraw, hold, and control," said Lyn Alden, Swan board director and author of Broken Money. "Bitcoin is freedom money, money no institution can freeze, and no government can inflate. Monetary independence begins when you buy Bitcoin, and it becomes real when you hold it yourself."

Throughout the 50-day campaign, Swan will publish education on Bitcoin, freedom, and self-custody, and convene the community every day. Pioneering social audio show Café Bitcoin returns as live X Spaces with Swan's team and curated guests. Swan Speakeasies connect Bitcoiners for private video roundtable discussions. Swan is also gifting Inventing Bitcoin, often recommended as the best introduction to Bitcoin, authored by Swan co-founder and CTO Yan Pritzker.

Swan invites every Bitcoiner, educator, and Bitcoin company to join the effort, and pledges to help coordinate and amplify their efforts.

Drawing on his grandfather's World War II journal, written from the USS Yorktown, Klippsten writes in the campaign's opening essay that "history looks inevitable only after the people living through it have done the work required to make it happen." Read the full essay at swan.com/monetaryindependence.

About Swan Bitcoin

Swan is The Real Bitcoin Company™. Swan helps people, families, and businesses buy and hold real, on-chain Bitcoin, from a first purchase to a concierge service for high-net-worth clients through Swan Private. Swan's platform supports the full ownership journey: instant and recurring buys, tax-advantaged retirement accounts, conversion of ETF positions into self-custodied Bitcoin via Swan RBX, supported self-custody, collaborative self-custody, institutional-grade delegated custody, and Swan Generations for inheritance and continuity. Known for high-touch client service and world-class Bitcoin education, Swan reaches a Bitcoin-focused audience at scale through a widely watched YouTube channel, millions of social media engagements, and a newsletter with more than 335,000 verified subscribers.

This announcement is for informational purposes and is not financial, investment, or tax advice.

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Kristopher Conesa

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305-975-5934

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin