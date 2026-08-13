Swarovski Crystal Business HY1 2026 Trading Update

Swarovski delivers continued momentum in the first half of 2026, with broad-based organic growth of +6%, strong like-for-like performance, and continued overperformance in Jewelry, fueled by brand desirability, creativity, and operating discipline.

MÄNNEDORF, Switzerland and WATTENS, Austria, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarovski Crystal Business today announced top-line results for the first half of 2026.

In the first six months of the year, Swarovski delivered +6% organic growth* versus the previous year, supported by +8% like-for-like growth*. Jewelry continued to be a key growth engine, with +11% organic growth, further confirming the strength of Swarovski's product offer, compelling value proposition, and unique Pop Luxury positioning.

Growth was broad-based across key regions, with like-for-like growth of +11% in Asia including the Middle East, +10% in the Americas, and +5% in Europe. Swarovski also achieved positive like-for-like growth in 8 out of its top 10 markets, led by Japan which was up

+32%, the USA up +12%, and Italy and Iberica, both up +9%, whilst Greater China was down -2%.

For more information, please contact: Swarovski Corporate Communication: [email protected]

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship, celebrating joyful extravagance and self-expression.

Founded in 1895 in Austria by Daniel Swarovski, Swarovski creates the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds, Swarovski Crystal Pearls and Swarovski Zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for the automotive industry.

Swarovski Crystal Business operates in more than 140 countries worldwide, with 2,200 boutiques complemented by a network of selected multibrand partners and employs approximately 18,300 people globally. Together with its sister companies, Swarovski Optik and Tyrolit, it forms the Swarovski Group. Rooted in the company's heritage, Swarovski strives to make a positive impact on people, society, and the planet. Today, sustainability measures are implemented throughout the value chain, with a focus on circular innovation, championing diversity and inclusion, and encouraging self-expression. This includes the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

*Growth is measured at constant currency. Like-for-like growth is measured at constant currency for owned offline and online retail stores which have been operating for more than 12 consecutive months.

Figures are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change.

SOURCE Swarovski