Swarovski Appoints Sindhu Culas to President, General Manager North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sindhu Culas has been named President, General Manager North America of Swarovski, the world's leading crystal and jewelry manufacturer.

Based in New York City, Culas will be responsible for maximizing the Swarovski physical and digital presence and overall brand affinity in the U.S.

Swarovski

Culas brings more than 25 years of experience across omni‑channel retail and institutional investment management within the consumer sector. She began her career as a buyer and planner at Macy's, Talbots, and Lord & Taylor before rising through roles in strategy and brand management at Macy's. She later served as Senior Vendor Manager at Amazon and as Senior Vice President of E‑commerce and Strategy for Calvin Klein. Most recently, she held the position of CEO for G‑Star in North America.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sindhu to Swarovski. Her vast leadership experience and passion for the brand make her an exceptional addition to our team. With Sindhu guiding our next chapter in North America, we are looking ahead to an exciting future filled with creativity, operational excellence, and meaningful growth under our LUXignite strategy." Kolja Kiofsky, Chief Commercial Officer Swarovski

"Watching Swarovski's brand repositioning and momentum in recent years has been inspiring. I'm excited to join this exceptional team, collaborate across the business, and help strengthen our position while accelerating growth throughout North America. It's a remarkable moment for the brand, and I'm thrilled to contribute to the journey ahead." Sindhu Culas, President, General Manager Swarovski North America

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for Automotive.

Swarovski Crystal Business is represented in over 140 countries worldwide with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques complemented by selected multibrand partners and employs around 18,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

