SWCA Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWCA Environmental Consultants released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting how the company applies sustainability across business decisions and project delivery. The report outlines SWCA's progress in 2025 and priorities for 2026. With a focus on long-term stewardship and sound science, the report tracks SWCA's sustainability efforts in terms of Planet, People, Partnerships, and Governance. To review the full report and learn more about SWCA's approach, visit SWCA's 2025 Sustainability Report.

Report Highlights

In 2025, SWCA:

Worked on over 1,200 clean energy projects

Offset 100% of the firm's office electricity use for the fifth consecutive year by purchasing renewable energy certificates (RECs)

Increased leadership roles held by women at SWCA to 62% (up 7% from 2024)

Generated a total impact of $365,735 through our Gives Back program (including $31,900 for the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund and $17,266 for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund in Texas)

Held 46 Spreading the Science events, where employees contributed to environmental education in their communities (at schools, science fairs, etc.)

Renewed its commitment to employee safety with a reinvigorated Safety Program, which helped keep the firm's Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), Experience Modification Rate (EMR), and Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART)—all important measures of workplace safety—well below industry averages.

This is SWCA's 18th annual sustainability report, and it reflects the company's employee ownership model, which supports long-term decision-making. In 2025, SWCA also celebrated 25 years of employee ownership, with 87 percent of employees participating in the Employee Stock Ownership Plan, up 9 percent from 2024.

Operationalizing Sustainability

"At SWCA, sustainability isn't just what we do, it's who we are," said Joseph J. Fluder, III, SWCA president and chief executive officer. "Throughout our work, we're committed to preserving natural and cultural resources for future generations while enabling projects that improve people's lives today. That's the core commitment that our firm is founded on, and it relates directly to sustainability."

"By assembling this report, we can better understand and improve upon that commitment," Fluder said.

That long-term approach shapes how SWCA operates day to day. The report highlights the Environmental Sustainability Badge Program, launched in 2022, which helps offices implement and recognize local sustainability efforts. In 2025, SWCA expanded that work by increasing office engagement and creating more consistent waste reduction practices across the company.

Sharing Industry Insights

In 2026, SWCA plans to build on what it learned in 2025 by expanding sustainability efforts across the business. While continuing to strengthen office and field initiatives, the company is adding support for sustainability practices among distributed employees. More information about SWCA's environmental consulting services and approach to responsible practices is available on SWCA's sustainability webpage.

About SWCA

Founded in 1981, SWCA is a 100% employee-owned environmental and management consulting firm. With a mission to be the best workplace and industry leader in sustainability, we combine scientific expertise and in-depth knowledge of the industries we serve to tackle global environmental challenges. Our experts deliver comprehensive solutions in environmental planning and permitting, cultural resources management, biological and ecological services, water resources management, resilience services, air quality, engineering and sustainability consulting. Sound Science. Creative Solutions. www.swca.com.

Media Contact

Jara Sturdivant-Wilson

SWCA Environmental Consultants

Ph: (402) 257-1480

[email protected]

SOURCE SWCA Environmental Consultants