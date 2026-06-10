SWCA expands executive leadership with chief digital information officer and chief financial officer hires

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWCA Environmental Consultants announced two executive hires that support the company's focus on long-term growth, operational excellence and client service. Dan Kieny joined SWCA as chief digital information officer, and George Mekitarian joined as chief financial officer. Together, these roles support SWCA's focus on strengthening how the company works, grows and delivers value to clients. To learn more about SWCA's leadership and commitment to its future, visit Leadership | SWCA

Advancing financial leadership and long-term growth

As chief financial officer, George Mekitarian leads SWCA's financial strategy and operations. He focuses on supporting sustainable growth, aligning financial planning with business goals and strengthening finance as a partner to operations. Mekitarian brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, including leadership roles in employee-owned and public company environments.

"SWCA's employee-owned model was a key factor in my decision to join the company," Mekitarian said. "I'm focused on listening, learning and building strong relationships so finance can support the business in a thoughtful and steady way." His priorities include developing a financial roadmap aligned with company strategy, supporting operational decision-making and fostering a collaborative, people-focused approach within the finance function.

Strengthening digital strategy and business performance

"Technology should simplify work, not add complexity," Kieny said. "My immediate focus is evaluating our enterprise systems and advancing practical, people-centered digital solutions that support business outcomes, improve team experiences and create greater efficiency and clarity across the organization."

As chief digital information officer, Dan Kieny leads SWCA's technology strategy and enterprise systems. His focus includes improving how work gets done across the company, advancing digital solutions and supporting business outcomes through practical, people-centered technology. Kieny brings experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry, along with a track record of leading enterprise platforms and business-focused technology initiatives.

"Technology should make work easier, not harder," Kieny said. "My focus is on understanding how teams operate today and finding ways to reduce friction, improve experiences and support the company's growth." His early priorities include evaluating enterprise systems, supporting the Vantagepoint rollout and identifying opportunities to help SWCA operate with greater clarity and consistency.

"Adding Dan and George to our leadership team reflects SWCA's continued investment in our people, sustaining employee ownership, and delivering exceptional quality for our clients," said CEO and President Joseph J. Fluder, III. "Both leaders bring practical experience, a collaborative mindset and a focus on supporting the business in ways that help our teams and clients succeed."

The combined expertise of Mekitarian and Kieny reflects SWCA's focus on strengthening its core business while positioning the company for future opportunities. By aligning technology, financial strategy and operations, SWCA aims to better serve clients and support employee-owners.

Media Contact

Jara Sturdivant-Wilson

SWCA Environmental Consultants

Ph: (402) 257-1480

[email protected]

SOURCE SWCA Environmental Consultants