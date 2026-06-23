Sweet James Accident Attorneys Joins Breast Cancer Angels in Supporting Saddle Up for a Cause Fundraiser in Irvine

Breast Cancer Angels is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides immediate financial and emotional assistance to breast cancer patients and their families during treatment. The organization serves families across Orange County, the South Bay, San Diego, Los Angeles, and portions of the Inland Empire, covering everyday needs including housing assistance, transportation, food, utility payments, and social work services.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came when Breast Cancer Angels spotlighted several of the clients they have served, sharing firsthand accounts of how the organization stepped in during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives. The stories underscored the tangible, life-changing impact that direct financial and emotional support can have on families navigating breast cancer treatment.

Sweet James Leadership on the Event

"Saturday night reminded us exactly why partnerships like this matter," said Bobby Taghavi, former prosecutor and Trial Attorney at Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "Hearing directly from the families Breast Cancer Angels has helped and what it meant to have someone cover their rent during chemo, or make sure their kids had food on the table, that is the kind of impact you carry with you. We are proud to have been part of this incredible evening, and we look forward to continuing to support Breast Cancer Angels."

About the Event

The evening featured line dancing, raffles, casino play and a silent auction, creating an atmosphere that blended community celebration with purposeful fundraising. The western-themed event at The Barn at Strawberry Farms Golf Course drew supporters from across Southern California, including business leaders, healthcare professionals, and community members united by a shared commitment to supporting breast cancer patients and families.

About Sweet James Accident Attorneys

Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm led by Founding Partner Steve Mehr and former prosecutor and Trial Attorney Bobby Taghavi. The firm is committed to helping accident victims pursue justice and recover the compensation they deserve after life-changing injuries. Sweet James represents clients across California, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada, and has recovered over $1 Billion dollars in settlements and verdicts. The firm is equally committed to giving back to the communities it serves through partnerships with organizations like Breast Cancer Angels, annual Turkey Drives, scholarship programs, and community outreach initiatives. For more information, visit sweetjames.com.

*Disclaimer: Outcome cannot be predicted or guaranteed. Every case is unique. Office in Los Angeles CA.

About Breast Cancer Angels

Breast Cancer Angels is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (Federal ID: 33-0937846) dedicated to providing immediate financial and emotional assistance to breast cancer patients and their families during treatment. The organization assists with housing, transportation, food, utility payments, and provides social work services and family law resources. Breast Cancer Angels currently serves patients in Orange County, the South Bay, San Diego, Los Angeles, and portions of the Inland Empire. For more information, visit breastcancerangels.org.

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SOURCE Sweet James LLP