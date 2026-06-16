Sweet Loren's Makes Bold Move Into Breakfast at Retailers Nationwide

New ready-to-bake Oatmeal Bars and Scones unlock morning occasions, alongside a refreshed packaging design that supports the brand's strategy to modernize refrigerated dough across every daypart

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Loren's, the #1 natural refrigerated dough brand in the U.S., today announced new innovations across breakfast and all-day snacking, alongside a refreshed packaging design that signals its continued expansion beyond dessert. The new products are now rolling out nationwide at Target, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and other retailers in the refrigerated dough section.

Sweet Loren’s New Scones Sweet Loren’s New Scones

"Sweet Loren's is built around bringing better-for-you, bakery fresh joy to people's homes, and breakfast is one of the biggest moments where we saw a real gap," said Loren Castle, Founder and CEO, Sweet Loren's. "We wanted to bring the same trusted, no-compromise approach to mornings. These products make it easier to start the day with fresh-from-the-oven favorites that taste so delicious you will want to slow down and savor them."

Sweet Loren's Expansion into Breakfast

Breakfast remains a key daily occasion, but consumer habits are evolving. As routines become more flexible, people are moving beyond traditional mealtimes toward all-day eating patterns, making breakfast a clear growth opportunity.

This expansion reflects Sweet Loren's broader strategy to modernize the refrigerated dough category, bringing better-for-you products designed for the way today's busy families eat, across every occasion.

The Sweet Loren's community has always looked to the brand to bring more joy to everyday moments. Fans who know and love the cookie dough began asking for equally delicious options beyond dessert – for breakfast, for snacking, for any time of day. Sweet Loren's answered with a lineup of ready-to-bake breakfast products that are made with trusted ingredients, are gluten- and dairy-free, and deliver fresh-from-the-oven taste in minutes.

New Products from Sweet Loren's

Sweet Loren's is launching a new portfolio of ready-to-bake breakfast products designed for convenience, nutrition, and craveworthy taste at home:

Ready-to-Bake Oatmeal Bars

Fresh-from-the-oven oatmeal bars made in under 15 minutes, perfect for busy mornings whether you bake fresh or prep ahead for the week

Delivers feel-good fuel with 6g of protein and 3-4g of fiber per serving

Soft, fresh-baked goodness with a taste worth savoring

Available in Chocolate Chunk, Apple Cinnamon, and Maple Brown Sugar flavors

Ready-to-Bake Scones

Bakery-quality scones that can be baked effortlessly at home in about 15 minutes

Deliver a warm, coffeehouse-style breakfast experience

Available in Chocolate Chunk, and Cinnamon Brown Sugar flavors

Same portion control packaging so can make all 8 or one at a time, even in a toaster oven

From-scratch baking takes time and skill, and achieving that same delicious result without gluten, dairy, or top allergens is even harder. Sweet Loren's makes it effortless, offering ready-to-bake products with simple, trusted ingredients that are free from gluten, dairy, and the top 9 allergens, so everyone can enjoy fresh-from-the-oven goodness, including those with allergies or food sensitivities and are naturally school safe.

Now everyone can start their day with warm, wholesome oatmeal bars or a golden scone, filling the kitchen with the irresistible aroma of melted chocolate, cinnamon, or maple as they bake into soft and delicious treats straight from the oven, a feel-good start that turns busy family mornings into something truly special.

Where To Buy Sweet Loren's Products

The new breakfast lineup is rolling out nationwide, now available in the refrigerated dough section at Target, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, and other retailers as part of Sweet Loren's continued expansion into more than 30,000 stores in the U.S. Find the full range of ready-to-bake products where the brand's iconic magenta pink makes Sweet Loren's impossible to miss on shelf – or shop online anytime at sweetlorens.com.

What Sets Sweet Loren's Apart in Breakfast

Sweet Loren's products are designed to deliver a unique combination of:

Delicious, simple, trusted ingredients, including non-GMO and allergen-free recipes

Convenience, with ready-to-bake formats that go from fridge to oven in under 15 minutes

A warm, bakery-style experience that bridges the gap between packaged snacks and fresh-baked goods

Wholesome nutrition, including protein and fiber from the Oatmeal Bars

With Sweet Loren's, craveworthy taste and trusted ingredients are not a trade-off, they go hand in hand.

Sweet Loren's Packaging Update

The new, bold packaging design will extend across the entire product line, creating a cohesive, instantly recognizable brand block in the refrigerated aisle. The modernized look captures the joy and simplicity of baking while making it easier for shoppers to find and trust Sweet Loren's products as the portfolio grows.

The new packaging features:

A modernized logo with a stronger, more confident brand presence

Simplified, more prominent and prioritized product claims

An even more iconic magenta pink that creates a bold, cohesive presence across the refrigerated dough aisle – from cookie dough to breakfast and beyond

Elevated product photography for enhanced deliciousness, shelf visibility and appetite appeal

A cleaner layout that makes products easier to navigate and find

New color bands to help consumers navigate new types of products as SL grows innovation across day parts

Additional Product Innovations from Sweet Loren's

In addition to its breakfast expansion, Sweet Loren's is introducing new innovations across its broader lineup, including refrigerated, ready-to-bake puff pastry Sticks designed for both sweet and savory occasions. These first of its kind products are easy to prepare, simply pull apart, twist, and add included toppings such as cinnamon sugar or garlic herb before baking for a fresh, warm result in minutes for dessert or bread stick vibes.

The brand has also launched a new refrigerated Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, available exclusively at Target – a longtime champion of Sweet Loren's and home to the brand's most loyal fans. The new cookies feature a soft, pillowy texture, a delicate crisp edge, and a warm, nostalgic flavor that fans have long been asking for.

*Free from milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame.

About Sweet Loren's

Sweet Loren's is America's #1 natural ready-to-bake refrigerated dough brand, modernizing the category with delicious products and use only simple, trustworthy ingredients. After surviving cancer in her early twenties, founder Loren Castle rethought what feel-good baking could be – and built the brand from her own kitchen to share that freedom with others. Today, Sweet Loren's offers a growing portfolio of cookie dough, oatmeal bars, scones, puff pastry, shelf stable breakfast biscuits and more — all made with simple, trusted non-GMO ingredients and crafted to be gluten-free, dairy-free and free from the top 9 allergens. A trusted favorite for people with food sensitivities and families who simply want better options, Sweet Loren's ready-to-bake doughs are available in the refrigerated dough section of more than 30,000 retailers nationwide, and their breakfast biscuits are found in the cookie aisle.

For more information, visit www.sweetlorens.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Murphy

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SOURCE Sweet Loren's