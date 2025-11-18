SWEET LOREN'S COOKIES IS GIVING FANS A CHANCE TO WIN $5,000 IF THEY INVITE THEIR MOTHER-IN-LAW OVER THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Brand Believes Its Cookies Are So Delicious, Even the Most Tough Cookie Mother-In-Laws

Will Swear By Them!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Sweet Loren's, the #1 natural refrigerated dough brand, is raising the stakes on family gatherings with a playful challenge guaranteed to spark conversation and impress the tough cookies in your life.

According to a recent Sweet Loren's survey, more than 4 in 10 adults (42%) under 45 in committed relationships feel the most pressure to please their in-laws with their holiday cooking or baking. Sweet Loren's cookies are here to take the pressure off. With so many delectable flavors, the convenient, ready-to-bake cookies are simply made and crafted to please even the toughest cookie mother-in-laws.

"Sweet Loren's was created to make life's moments a little easier and a lot sweeter," said Loren Castle, Founder and CEO of Sweet Loren's. "We created a feel good, no hassle, ready-to-bake cookie with a taste that everyone around the table will swear by – even my mother-in-law approves!"

To help holiday hosts breathe easier this season, the brand is offering a reward to three lucky fans through the "Tough Cookie MIL Sweepstakes." Visit @SweetLorens on TikTok or Instagram and share your story for the chance to win $5,000 and a year's supply of Sweet Loren's cookies. Winners will be announced throughout December.

Starting today, entry is simple:

Follow Sweet Loren's (@SweetLorens) on TikTok or Instagram. Comment on the official giveaway post how you'd sweeten your mother-in-law visit this year. For an additional entry: Create an Instagram Reel sharing your funniest or most relatable holiday story involving your mother-in-law. Use #SweetLorensSweepstakes and tag @SweetLorens in your post.

Now through December 10, Sweet Loren's is encouraging families everywhere to put down the Pinterest-perfect pressure and pick up a plate of cookies that will leave even the toughest critic saying, "shut the fresh up."

Sweet Loren's Launches First-Ever Masterbrand Campaign, "You'll Swear by Them"

Additionally, Sweet Loren's recently unveiled its first-ever masterbrand marketing campaign, "You'll Swear by Them," a bold new initiative designed to build stronger brand awareness and celebrate the fact that consumers don't have to choose between unbelievably delicious taste and simple, feel-good ingredients.

The campaign underscores how Sweet Loren's combines shockingly superior taste with a "simply made" and freshly baked ethos – meeting the demands of today's consumers who expect both wellness and indulgence. Through bold, joyful creative and confident storytelling, the brand demonstrates that true enjoyment can come from simple, wholesome ingredients.

Deliciously Defying Expectations

With an extensive lineup of irresistible flavors, Sweet Loren's cookies are designed to be a no-compromise treat. Featuring simply made, allergen-friendly ingredients that take the guesswork and stress out of holiday hosting. From everyday favorites like Chocolate Chunk to seasonal delights like Gingerbread and Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough, there is something delicious for everyone at the table.

"Sweet Loren's cookies are proof that everyone from the pickiest eater to the toughest mother-in-law can come together and bond over one thing: incredibly delicious, freshly baked cookies," adds Castle.

So, just preheat the oven (or toaster oven – or even air fryer!), pour some eggnog, and let Sweet Loren's take care of the rest. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Sweepstakes is open to 50 U.S./D.C., ages 18+, and ends on 12/10/25. A year's supply of Sweet Loren's includes 12 packs of Sweet Loren's allergen-free Cookie Dough. For full Official Rules, please visit https://sweetlorens.com/pages/holiday-sweepstakes.

About Sweet Loren's

Founded in 2012 by Loren Castle, Sweet Loren's is America's #1 natural refrigerated dough brand offering gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-friendly refrigerated dough products with high-quality, all natural, non-GMO ingredients. Sweet Loren's products are available in more than 30,000 stores nationwide, delivering delicious, convenient treats that support health-conscious eating and inclusive lifestyles. For more information, visit www.sweetlorens.com.

