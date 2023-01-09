Sweet spreads market to grow by 4.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Evolving taste preferences will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 09, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Sweet spreads market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Algood Food Co., Andros SNC, B and G Foods Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, F. Duerr and Sons Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Murphy Orchard, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rochak Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wilkin and Sons Ltd. among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (nuts and seed-based spreads, jams jellies and preserves, honey, and chocolate spreads), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The sweet spreads market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the sweet spreads market was valued at USD 15,180.10 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,139.24 million. The sweet spreads market size is estimated to grow by USD 4184.41 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.42% according to Technavio.
Sweet spreads market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global sweet spreads market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Andros SNC: The company offers sweet spreads under the brand, Bonne Maman.
- B and G Foods Inc.: The company offers sweet spreads under the brand, Polaner.
- Dabur India Ltd.: The company offers sweet spreads such as Dabur Honey Fruit Spreads.
Global sweet spreads market– Market dynamics
Major drivers –
- Increase in on-the-go consumption
- Expanding the organized retail landscape
- Evolving taste preferences
KEY challenges –
- The growing popularity of cereals
- Volatile prices of raw materials
- Health impacts of sweet spreads
What are the key data covered in this sweet spreads market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sweet spreads market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the sweet spreads market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sweet spreads market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sweet spreads market vendors
