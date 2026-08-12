Swell Partners Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell Partners, a leading provider of talent solutions, staffing services, and business consulting, is proud to announce that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition places Swell Partners among an exceptional group of organizations that have demonstrated sustained growth, resilience, and long-term business success.

On the 2026 list, Swell Partners ranked No. 294 among companies in New York and No. 115 among human resources companies nationwide.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year is an extraordinary honor—and a milestone made possible by the people who bring our mission to life every day," said Cari Gatto, CEO and Founder of Swell Partners. "This continued recognition reflects Swell's dedication to creating workplaces where people and businesses can thrive. We believe that when people are happy and engaged in their work, they are more productive, more innovative, and make better teammates."

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the most successful and fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the United States. Earning a place on the list for five consecutive years reflects Swell Partners' ability to sustain its momentum while continuing to deliver highly personalized, people-centered talent and consulting solutions.

Swell Partners' growth is driven by its commitment to understanding and supporting each client's business needs. By developing a deep understanding of each organization's priorities, culture, and talent needs, Swell connects companies with exceptional professionals who can make an immediate and lasting impact.

The company's vision—to create a world of happy work people and happy workplaces—remains at the center of its success. Swell believes that business performance and employee well-being are mutually reinforcing. By prioritizing strong relationships, meaningful work, and exceptional talent, the company helps its clients build high-performing teams and workplaces where people feel valued, engaged, and inspired.

This five-year Inc. 5000 list milestone follows another significant recognition for Swell Partners—the company was named to the 2026 Inc. Best Workplaces list. Together, these honors demonstrate that Swell is building a company where sustained business growth and an exceptional workplace culture go hand in hand.

About Swell Partners:

Swell Partners is a staffing and consulting firm that helps organizations build high-performing teams through specialized talent solutions across marketing, product management, project management, operational excellence, business transformation, and related disciplines. Founded in 2013, Swell Partners aligns with leading organizations in financial services, fintech, healthcare, technology and media, to deliver exeptional talent quickly and effectively. The company is known for its personalized approach, speed to delivery, and commitment to building happy, high-performing workplaces.

For more information, visit www.swellpartners.com

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SOURCE Swell Partners