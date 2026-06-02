Swell Partners Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes a select group of businesses that set the standard for workplace success and excellence in company culture

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell Partners, a leading talent acquisition and consulting firm dedicated to unlocking the power of happy workplaces, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Swell Partners is honored to be included among the just several hundred companies recognized with this distinction in 2026.

"Given the Swell vision to create a world of happy work people and happy workplaces, this recognition is especially meaningful. We believe that happy employees create exceptional experiences for our customers and produce business results that drive growth. This is evident in the growth trajectory of our company since its inception," said Cari Gatto, Swell Partners Founder & CEO.

Cari added, "Our culture is rooted in trust, collaboration, flexibility, and genuine care for our team and consultants. Over the past decade, Swell Partners has invested in its people first. The company believes that engaged employees, empowered consultants, and strong client partnerships are the foundation of sustainable business success. As we continue to grow and expand into new partnerships across various industries, we remain deeply committed to building a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work." The company's core values emphasize happiness, excellence, embracing challenges, and valuing diversity — principles that guide both our internal culture and client partnerships.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture—it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

About Swell Partners

Swell Partners is a staffing and consulting firm that helps organizations build high-performing teams through specialized talent solutions across marketing, product management, project management, operational excellence, business transformation, and related disciplines. Founded in 2013, Swell Partners aligns with leading organizations in financial services, fintech, healthcare, technology, and media to deliver exceptional talent quickly and effectively. The company is known for its personalized approach, speed to delivery, and commitment to building happy, high-performing workplaces. For more information, visit swellpartners.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Swell Partners