Swift Current Energy Announces Executive Leadership Team to Guide Next Phase of Growth

Internal promotions reflect company's commitment to developing leaders from within, as founders transition following a decade of growth

HOUSTON and BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Current Energy (Swift Current) today announced five internal appointments to its executive management team, effective Aug. 1, 2026, as the company continues to grow its portfolio to meet rising electricity demand. The new appointments come as Swift Current co-founders Matt Birchby, Peter Mara, Will Havemeyer, and William Kelsey step away from the company after a decade of building a leading clean energy independent power producer.

Phillip Westerby appointed Chief Operating Officer

Katie Ostman appointed Chief Legal Officer

Rick Miller appointed Interim Chief Development Officer

Chris Calitri appointed Executive Vice President, Investments & Capital Markets

Caroline Mann appointed Executive Vice President, Commercial

Brian Dee, Chief Financial Officer, and Geneva Morse, Chief People Officer remain in their roles as core members of the executive management team. Matt Birchby and Peter Mara will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Swift Current.

Michael Arndt, Chief Executive Officer of Swift Current, said, "Phillip, Katie, Rick, Chris and Caroline have each played an important role in Swift Current's success, and their appointments reflect the incredible depth of talent across our organization. Their experience and strong industry relationships will be instrumental as we develop projects to meet growing electricity demand, and our partners can rely on the same trusted team they've worked with for years. I'm excited to work with this group as we continue to deliver projects that define Swift Current as a leading renewable energy company in the United States."

Matt Birchby, co-founder of Swift Current, said, "A decade ago, we set out to build a company that could deliver the country's most reliable, large-scale clean energy projects, and I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished. Along the way, we've developed an exceptional leadership team. Peter, Will, William and I have tremendous confidence in Mike and this executive team to lead Swift Current into an exciting new chapter."

Peter Mara, co-founder of Swift Current, said, "Raising capital to develop, build and operate large clean energy projects takes a full team effort. I'm proud that Swift Current is an established force in the market and look forward to the team continuing to pursue market-leading transactions for years to come."

Will Havemeyer, co-founder of Swift Current, said "In an era of rapid industry change, Swift Current's emergence over the last decade as a steady partner for all its stakeholders is something the entire team can be proud of. With the homegrown talent stepping up to lead, Swift Current is poised for continued success."

William Kelsey, co-founder of Swift Current, said, "Successful projects only happen after building enduring relationships with the landowners and stakeholders who welcome us into their communities. Those relationships are at the core of what Swift Current has done and will continue to do well into the future."

Neil Doherty, Executive Director at IFM Investors, said, "Swift Current has built a strong position in the clean energy market, supported by a high-quality portfolio and a deep bench of experienced leaders. We appreciate the important role Matt, Peter, Will, and William have played in building the business and look forward to supporting Mike and the executive team at Swift Current during this next phase of growth."

Executive Leadership Appointees

Phillip Westerby, Chief Operating Officer

Phillip Westerby has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, expanding his responsibilities across Swift Current's core execution functions. In the role, he will oversee procurement, engineering, construction, and asset management as the company continues to scale its operating portfolio.

Katie Ostman, Chief Legal Officer

Katie Ostman has been appointed Chief Legal Officer. She joined Swift Current in 2022 and oversees the company's legal strategy, supporting complex project development, financing, and commercial transactions.

Rick Miller, Interim Chief Development Officer

Rick Miller has been appointed Interim Chief Development Officer, bringing nearly two decades of renewable energy development experience to the role. Since joining Swift Current, Rick has advanced the company's development portfolio, drawing on extensive private sector experience leading renewable energy projects from origination through commercialization.

Chris Calitri, Executive Vice President, Investments & Capital Markets

Chris Calitri has been appointed Executive Vice President, Investments & Capital Markets, after leading Swift Current's project financing and investor relations functions. Chris brings both financial and engineering expertise to the executive team, and will oversee capital markets, project finance, strategic planning, and investment activities for the company.

Caroline Mann, Executive Vice President, Commercial

Caroline Mann has been named Executive Vice President, Commercial, after overseeing origination and serving in leadership roles at Swift Current since 2017. She will lead the company's commercial strategy, including power marketing, origination, and revenue contracting, across the growing portfolio.

About Swift Current Energy

Swift Current Energy is trailblazing a path for clean energy now. Founded in 2016, the company develops, commercializes, owns, and operates highly competitive, utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects across North America. The company has commercialized 5 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy projects, owns and operates more than 1 GW, and has more than 10 GW in development. Swift Current Energy is majority-owned by funds managed by IFM Investors and Lookout Ridge Energy Partners. For more information, please visit swiftcurrentenergy.com.

SOURCE Swift Current Energy