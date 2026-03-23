Swift Current Energy Announces CEO Transition; Michael Arndt to Succeed Eric Lammers

HOUSTON and BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Current Energy (Swift Current) today announced that Michael Arndt has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective April 6, 2026. Michael succeeds Eric Lammers, who co-founded Swift Current in 2016 and has led the company as CEO for nearly a decade. Lammers founded Swift Current in 2016 alongside current management team members Matt Birchby, William Kelsey, Peter Mara, and Will Havemeyer.

Over the last 10 years, Eric, along with his co-founders, have built Swift Current into a leading clean energy independent power producer. Swift Current is known for its strategic and large-scale projects, including Double Black Diamond Solar, the largest U.S. solar project east of the Mississippi River, and its recently commercialized Steel River project, a 2.9 GWh Storage and 2.5 GWdc solar facility, one of the largest of its kind in the country. During Eric's tenure, Swift Current raised more than $1.5 billion in project financing, $1.2 billion in tax equity and tax credit transfers, and $750 million in corporate debt. Swift Current has also commercialized more than 5 GW of projects and currently operates more than 1 GW of projects.

Michael Arndt joins Swift Current as CEO. Most recently President and General Manager, North America, of Recurrent Energy, Michael led the creation of Recurrent Energy's world-leading battery storage business in the US and successfully oversaw the transition of the company to an independent power producer. Over the course of his career, Michael has developed and overseen a total investment of over $3 billion into renewable energy projects.

As electricity demand accelerates, Swift Current is well positioned to support the next phase of energy infrastructure development. Building on its track record of delivering large-scale, complex renewable projects, the company is continuing to scale its platform to meet the needs of the evolving market. As part of this growth, Swift Current is pursuing a powered land strategy that complements its deep expertise in solar, wind, and energy storage to support energy infrastructure and data centers with long-term power solutions.

Eric Lammers, said, "When we founded Swift Current Energy, we were committed to building a durable organization that could trailblaze a path for major clean energy projects. I am incredibly proud of the organization we have built and how we've gone about it, prioritizing our team, the communities where we operate, and U.S. energy supply chain and workforce. There is tremendous demand for major clean energy projects and Swift Current is positioned well for the next phase of growth."

Neil Doherty, Executive Director at IFM Investors, said, "Under Eric's leadership, Swift Current Energy has grown into a leading independent power producer, with some of the largest operating and development projects in the country. We are grateful for his leadership, vision, partnership and for the strong foundation he leaves behind. We are excited to welcome Michael Arndt to the company. We believe his track record of scaling renewable platforms and driving disciplined growth makes him well suited to lead Swift Current into its next phase."

Michael Arndt, incoming CEO of Swift Current Energy, said, "I look forward to joining Swift Current at such an important time for meeting growing energy demand. Eric and the team have built an impressive portfolio since its formation, and I am excited to help scale the platform to meet rapidly growing power demand. Together we will build on Swift Current's entrepreneurial roots and strong capital backing to deliver projects that define Swift Current as a leading renewable energy platform in the United States."

About Swift Current Energy

Swift Current Energy is trailblazing a path for clean energy now. Founded in 2016, the company develops, commercializes, owns, and operates highly competitive, utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects across North America. Swift Current Energy is majority-owned by funds managed by IFM Investors and Lookout Ridge Energy Partners. For more information, please visit swiftcurrentenergy.com.

SOURCE Swift Current Energy