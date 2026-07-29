SwitchBot Introduces Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro with Matter over Wi-Fi in North America

TOKYO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro in North America, a new smart air circulator fan that combines cordless portability, powerful airflow, intelligent connectivity, and everyday convenience in one compact design. Designed for modern homes, it delivers refreshing air wherever it is needed while seamlessly integrating into today's smart home ecosystems.

Cordless Freedom with Airflow Anywhere

SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro

Unlike traditional fans that are confined to power outlets, Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is designed to bring refreshing airflow wherever it is needed. Featuring a built-in rechargeable battery, it can easily move between bedrooms, home offices, kitchens, patios, balconies, and even outdoor camping trips without being limited by outlet locations.

Supporting battery, AC, and USB-C power options, the fan delivers up to 70 hours of cordless operation on a single charge*. For extended outdoor use or emergency situations, it can also be powered by a portable power bank, providing continuous airflow wherever extra comfort is needed.

Smarter Control with Matter over Wi-Fi

Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is the world's first battery-powered air circulator fan to support Matter over Wi-Fi, allowing users to connect directly to major smart home platforms without requiring an additional hub. Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Home Assistant, Homey, and more, it fits seamlessly into existing smart home ecosystems.

Using the SwitchBot App or voice assistants, users can remotely turn the fan on or off, adjust wind speed with precise 1–100% control, switch between multiple airflow modes, create schedules, and automate operation together with other SwitchBot devices. Whether cooling a room before arriving home or creating personalized routines, Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro makes everyday comfort smarter and more effortless.

Powerful Air Circulation for a Fresher Home

Rather than simply blowing air toward users, Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is designed to circulate and refresh the entire living space. Powered by a high-performance DC brushless motor, it delivers up to 6.5m/s wind speed, 33.5m (110ft) air delivery distance, and 811m³/h airflow volume*. Turbo Mode quickly accelerates indoor air circulation, while automatic 90° horizontal and 90° vertical oscillation helps distribute airflow evenly throughout the room.

To further improve indoor comfort, the fan features a removable pre-filter that captures visible dust, pet hair, and other larger particles before they enter the fan, helping maintain stronger airflow while reducing maintenance. An integrated fragrance box also allows users to add their favorite essential oils, gently dispersing pleasant scents throughout bedrooms, living rooms, pet areas, or other everyday spaces as air circulates.

Designed for Quiet, Year-Round Comfort

Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is built to deliver comfortable airflow throughout every season. During summer, it helps circulate cool air from air conditioners more efficiently for faster cooling. In spring and autumn, it improves indoor ventilation by keeping air moving throughout the home. During winter, it can also work alongside humidifiers to distribute warm, humidified air more evenly, creating a more comfortable indoor environment year-round.

For quieter everyday use, SwitchBot SilenTech™ technology reduces operating noise to as low as 21dB in Sleep Mode*, making it ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, and pet spaces. An upgraded ambient light bar with improved brightness provides gentle illumination at night, making late-night movement around the home more comfortable.

Designed with everyday maintenance in mind, the fan also features a fully detachable structure. The front cover, rear cover, fan blades, and pre-filter can all be easily removed for cleaning, helping keep the fan performing at its best while maintaining fresher airflow over time.

* Battery life, airflow performance, and operating noise are based on SwitchBot laboratory testing under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on usage and environmental conditions.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan 2 Pro is available for purchase through SwitchBot's official website and availability through Amazon stores will be coming soon, with an MSRP of USD 119.99 / CAD 149.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE SwitchBot