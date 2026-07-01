SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K Available in North America & the UK

TOKYO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the availability of the SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K, an outdoor security camera designed to deliver wider coverage, clearer detail, and smarter AI-powered insights for home monitoring.

SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K

Designed to improve the household monitoring of yards, driveways, entrances, shops, and outdoor spaces with greater confidence, SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K combines 360° pan-and-tilt coverage, 5MP image clarity, full-color night vision, flexible installation, and AI-powered event understanding in one outdoor-ready device.

AI Insight Powered by Vision-Language-Model*

Powered by VLM, SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K goes beyond traditional motion alerts by providing proactive event understanding with AI insights, rather than just displaying that something moved.

The first function of AI Insight is AI Event Alert; the camera can summarize situations in natural language, such as a delivery arriving, a person returning home, an animal entering the yard, or a suspicious person approaching.

Secondly, users can also search video footage with natural language, making it easier to find important moments such as a car being scratched on the street or a pet playing in the yard during the day, without manually reviewing hours of recordings.

Moreover, AI recognition helps identify people, vehicles, animals, and objects, reducing unnecessary alerts caused by insects or irrelevant motion while keeping users focused on events that matter. More specifically, advanced VLM features can identify animal types such as bears, deer, and coyotes, helping outdoor users understand what entered the monitored area.

Last but not least, compared with traditional cameras that only monitor, SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K can work with SwitchBot devices for active security automation, such as turning on lights when someone enters the yard while the user is away.

*Some AI understanding features require AI Guard subscription. See SwitchBot's official website for full information.

360° Outdoor Coverage with Motion Tracking

Equipped with 360° horizontal rotation, 90° vertical rotation, and a 110° wide-angle lens, SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K provides broad outdoor visibility with fewer blind spots. When motion tracking is enabled, the camera can follow moving subjects and record their path, helping users better understand how an event unfolded.

Detection zones allow users to focus monitoring on key areas such as a front gate, garage, driveway, or backyard while reducing unwanted alerts from nearby roads or passing traffic. For active deterrence, the camera also supports sound alerts and manual light-and-alarm controls to help respond to suspicious activity.

3K Accuracy, Day or Night

With a 5MP sensor and F1.6 large aperture, SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K captures clearer outdoor footage with more usable detail, helping users identify faces, license plates, packages, and other key information. At night, four infrared LEDs and four white LEDs support both infrared night vision and full-color low-light viewing, giving households more flexibility across different lighting conditions.

Built for Stable Outdoor Monitoring

SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K supports both Wi-Fi and wired Ethernet connections, allowing users to choose the setup that best fits their home environment. Local storage supports microSD cards up to 512GB, while cloud storage can help back up important footage for easier review.

Rated IP66 for water and dust resistance and designed to operate in temperatures as low as -20°C, the camera is built for outdoor use across rain, wind, and colder seasons. It also supports RTSP, enabling connection with Home Assistant, NVR, and NAS systems for users who prefer more flexible local monitoring setups.

Works with SwitchBot Ecosystem

When paired with SwitchBot AI Hub, Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K can become part of a broader home security system. AI Hub supports large-capacity local storage, local facial recognition, and expanded AI understanding, while integrating with other SwitchBot devices such as Lock, Video Doorbell, Contact Sensor, and indoor cameras.

The camera also supports two-way audio with a high-sensitivity microphone and powerful speaker, remote live view through the SwitchBot App, and multi-camera viewing for up to four outdoor camera feeds on the app home screen.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K is now available through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon stores in North America and the UK, with an MSRP of USD 79.99 / CAD 89.99 / GBP 89.99.

Meanwhile, the AI Guard Premium plan subscription starts at USD 4.99 / GBP 3.99 / EUR 4.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot Outdoor Pan/Tilt Cam 3K

SOURCE SwitchBot