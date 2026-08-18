Symmatrics Adds Jim Garrity to Expanding Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Growth

Veteran technology executive brings three decades of go-to-market, channel and sales leadership experience to accelerate company expansion

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmatrics, a breakthrough quantum secure data protection platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Garrity as Senior Vice President of Growth, a strategic addition driving the company's next phase of expansion as organizations seek more secure, resilient and future-ready approaches to authentication. Garrity joins Symmatrics with more than 30 years of experience helping software, SaaS and cybersecurity organizations accelerate revenue growth, build high-performing teams and develop successful channel ecosystems.

In his new role, Garrity will lead efforts to scale Symmatrics' sales organization, expand strategic partnerships and strengthen the company's presence across government and commercial sectors. He will represent Symmatrics at industry events and build the infrastructure, processes and go-to-market strategy needed to support long-term, profitable growth.

Symmatrics adds Jim Garrity as Senior Vice President of Growth to accelerate company expansion Post this

"Jim has built and scaled growth engines for some of the nation's most respected technology companies," said Walter Raquet, CEO of Symmatrics. "As we expand our market presence, Jim will help enterprises and government agencies embrace a new standard of digital trust that is simpler, stronger, and built for the AI and quantum era."

Garrity began his career at Ingram Micro before being selected by the founder of MoreDirect to serve as the Value Added Reseller e-commerce startup's first executive hire. As Vice President of Sales and Marketing and later President, he built the company from early revenue, growing the sales organization and annual revenue to more than $125 million — a milestone that led to MoreDirect's acquisition by Connection. Garrity continued to lead the business post-acquisition, growing annual revenue to more than $600 million. He further expanded his expertise on the manufacturer side, managing VMware's Americas OEM business, an $800 million annual go-to-market segment that included Dell, EMC, Cisco and IBM.

Garrity also directed worldwide sales enablement at Citrix, supporting more than 1,000 sellers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC during a period of significant growth. More recently, he led strategic partner relationships with Broadcom, Nutanix and Red Hat at Insight.

"Symmatrics is uniquely positioned at the intersection of trust and quantum security with the world's first One-Time Pad Symmetric Key architecture at internet scale," said Garrity. "I'm excited to build the company's sales engine, deepen partnerships and address increasingly complex security challenges with this breakthrough solution."

About Symmatrics

Symmatrics is a cybersecurity company focused on redefining the trust layer and encryption standards for the AI and post-quantum eras. Through its one-time pad symmetric key delivery architecture, the company develops security solutions designed to eliminate reliance on traditional public-key cryptography and strengthen data protection in motion and at rest across cloud, enterprise, public sector, and distributed systems.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Symmatrics' products, technology, anticipated performance, market opportunities, product availability, and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include, among others, product development and testing outcomes, customer adoption, market acceptance, competitive developments, technological changes, regulatory developments, cybersecurity threats, the ability to obtain necessary financing, and other business risks. References to "quantum secure," "future-proof," "mathematically unbreakable," and similar descriptions are based on the design objectives and intended operation of Symmatrics' proprietary technology and applicable cryptographic principles under expected operating conditions. No security technology can guarantee absolute protection against every possible attack or implementation vulnerability. Symmatrics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law

SOURCE Symmatrics