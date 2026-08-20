Symmatrics Appoints Joe Reddix as Vice President of Federal to Accelerate Quantum-Secure Modernization Across Government

Industry veteran, LinkedIn Top Voice in cyber, and co-founder of the Quantum Security Alliance joins Symmatrics to advance mission assurance, identity security for federal agencies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmatrics today announced the appointment of Joe Reddix as Vice President of Federal Sector, strengthening the company's leadership team as demand grows for secure, resilient, and future-ready digital infrastructure across the federal government.

In his new role, Reddix will lead Symmatrics' federal strategy and growth initiatives, helping agencies unify trust, secure mission-critical operations, and accelerate modernization in preparation for emerging cybersecurity threats, including those posed by AI and quantum computing.

Symmatrics is transforming how organizations establish and maintain trust across complex environments through a breakthrough quantum-secure symmetric key trust layer designed for modern mission requirements. The company's technology replaces brittle, legacy public key infrastructure (PKI) systems with a mathematically-unbreakable zero-PKI identity model, continuous credential renewal, and autonomous defense loops engineered to deliver mission assurance at machine speed. Symmatrics has modernized Claude Shannon's One-Time Pad and deployed his Principles of Perfect Secrecy an Internet scale, allowing for truly quantum-secure encryption and the elimination of credential-based cybercrime.

"Joe brings a unique combination of federal mission expertise, systems integration leadership, and a relentless focus on delivering outcomes," said Walter Raquet, CEO. "His experience helping organizations navigate complex technology transformations makes him the ideal leader to expand Symmatrics' presence across the Department of War, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies."

Reddix joins Symmatrics from The Reddix Group (TRG), where he served as president. Under his leadership, TRG developed a reputation for helping organizations solve complex business and operational challenges through a Master Systems Integration (MSI) approach that leverages adaptive and disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and microservices-based architectures. His work has focused on supporting the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and workforce development initiatives while delivering sustainable value to clients.

Prior to founding TRG, Reddix held leadership and project management roles at General Dynamics and BAE Systems, where he gained extensive experience supporting defense and government programs.

Reddix will focus on driving rapid, practical outcomes, including pilot deployments at Fort Meade, expanding partnerships with prime systems integrators, and advancing acquisition pathways that accelerate adoption across federal agencies. Together with The Reddix Group's Master Systems Integration expertise, Symmatrics is positioned to serve as the integration backbone that connects and unifies stovepiped systems across cyber, intelligence, communications, and coalition environments.

"Federal organizations need more than incremental improvements to meet today's security and mission challenges," said Reddix. "Symmatrics is a breakthrough for security, built on trusted, quantum-secure architecture strengthening resilience, eliminating legacy limitations, and enabling faster, more effective mission execution. I'm excited to help bring these capabilities to the federal customers across the Five Eyes." To set up a meeting with Reddix, email [email protected].

About Symmatrics

Symmatrics is a cybersecurity company focused on redefining the trust layer and encryption standards for the AI and post-quantum eras. Through its one-time pad symmetric key delivery architecture, the company develops security solutions designed to eliminate reliance on traditional public-key cryptography and strengthen data protection in motion and at rest across cloud, enterprise, public sector, and distributed systems.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Symmatrics' products, technology, anticipated performance, market opportunities, product availability, and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include, among others, product development and testing outcomes, customer adoption, market acceptance, competitive developments, technological changes, regulatory developments, cybersecurity threats, the ability to obtain necessary financing, and other business risks. References to "quantum secure," "future-proof," "mathematically unbreakable," and similar descriptions are based on the design objectives and intended operation of Symmatrics' proprietary technology and applicable cryptographic principles under expected operating conditions. No security technology can guarantee absolute protection against every possible attack or implementation vulnerability. Symmatrics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law

SOURCE Symmatrics