symplr Named a U.S. Best Managed Company for Third Straight Year

Recognition reflects symplr's investment in AI, commitment to customers, and workplace culture

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, was named a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company for the third year in a row. The award honors top private companies in the U.S. and highlights symplr's continued growth and commitment to its customers and employees.

symplr was recognized for its investments in AI and digital solutions that help reduce the heavy administrative burden that pulls clinicians away from patient care. The company was also honored for its strong support of customers and employees, excellence in strategic planning, and for its governance and business performance.

"We're focused on helping healthcare organizations simplify administrative work so they can spend more time and resources caring for patients," said Venkat Kavarthapu, symplr CEO. "Our customers guide every decision we make and help shape how symplr invests in innovation to reduce administrative burden, lower costs, and deliver real value. Receiving this honor for the third year in a row reflects our team's commitment to being a trusted partner and helping health systems work more effectively."

symplr recently launched new AI-powered solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize staffing, accelerate contract reviews, reduce administrative work, and better track compliance. The technology uses automation and data insights to support high-burden workflows, contract lifecycle management, workforce management, and vendor credentialing.

The U.S. Best Managed Companies program is sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. A panel of outside judges reviews organizations based on leadership, company culture, planning and execution, governance, and business performance. Winners join recognized companies from more than 44 countries.

This award follows other recent honors for symplr, including recognition from MedTech Breakthrough for the symplr Smart Square workforce management solution and a Gold Stevie® Award for the symplr Operations Platform.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

SOURCE symplr