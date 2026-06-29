symplr Names Andrew Langford Chief Financial Officer

Executive brings deep experience in finance leadership, strategic transformation and M&A to help drive symplr's next phase of AI-powered innovation

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank"), today announced the appointment of Andrew Langford as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. As symplr continues to scale its investment in AI-powered innovation, Langford is poised to help drive the company's next phase of value creation and operational excellence. He succeeds Tom Fink, who has served as interim CFO since early 2026, and will ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Previously, Langford was an Executive Vice President at Zelis, where he oversaw financial strategy, treasury, enterprise pricing and operational planning for the healthcare and financial technology company. Throughout his career, he has led consequential transactions and complex integrations across the Americas and Europe and has significant experience in investor relations, growth strategy and M&A. Prior to Zelis, he spent nearly a decade at Global Payments, Inc. in a series of progressively senior finance leadership roles.

"Andrew brings the strategic perspective, financial discipline and operational acumen that will help guide symplr through its next phase of growth," said Venkat Kavarthapu, symplr CEO. "His expertise in scaling global organizations, executing strategic transactions and partnering across the business will be instrumental as we continue to invest in AI-powered innovations that reduce complexity, enhance care quality and deliver value for our customers."

As CFO, Langford will work alongside leaders to support symplr's long-term business performance, financial discipline and strategic investment initiatives. He will oversee financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, investor relations, M&A and other financial functions.

"symplr's leadership position in healthcare operations and its commitment to practical AI innovation create a compelling opportunity to drive long-term growth while helping customers solve some of healthcare's most pressing challenges, especially at this pivotal moment for the industry," said Langford. "I look forward to joining the company and partnering with leaders across the business seeking to accelerate momentum, advance innovation and create long-term value for customers, employees and investors."

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

SOURCE symplr