Synchrony to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 21, 2026

STAMFORD, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.investors.synchrony.com , at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony's results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #2 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Ashley Tufts

(203) 216-6277

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Kathryn Miller

(203) 585-6291

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony