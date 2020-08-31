Synergos Teams Up With the Fetzer Institute to Offer Free Virtual Learning Series for Changemakers

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2, Synergos and the Fetzer Institute—two leading voices in the social impact space—will launch a four-part series of virtual events for socially-minded changemakers. Open to the public, the learning series aims to introduce Inner Work, an important tool for social impact, and teach people how they can apply it to their work.

"Inner Work encompasses many different practices and purposes—from building stronger partnerships, to encouraging teamwork and a greater sense of well-being. Whether you work in government, philanthropy, or the non-profit space, this virtual series will teach you how inner work can increase your positive impact on the world," said Peggy Dulany, Founder and Chair of Synergos.

The first session will be co-hosted by Peggy Dulany and Fetzer Institute President and CEO Bob Boisture, with opening remarks by Krista Tippett, celebrated author and host of On Being. In this session, speakers will explore the connection between Inner Work and outer action, introducing the practice and unpacking why it's important for anyone working in the social impact space.

"Inner Work is an incredible tool with the power to spark social change, which we need now more than ever. We're offering this learning series to the public because we want to show everyone how they can apply Inner Work to their daily lives and become better, more impactful changemakers," said Len le Roux, Managing Director, Southern Africa at Synergos.

Throughout the learning series, Synergos and the Fetzer Institute will share stories about how Inner Work has helped leaders deepen their sense of purpose, build trusting collaborations, and amplify impact on a range of issues.

The virtual learning series includes four, 90-minute sessions, which are open to the public:

September 2 , 11 a.m. ET : What is Inner Work for Social Change?

: September 16 , 9 a.m. ET : What does it look like to practice Inner Work?

: September 30 , 9 a.m. ET : How does Inner Work improve us and our world?

: October 14 , 11 a.m. ET : How to make the case for Inner Work in your organization?

Registration is free. To register, visit: https://experience.synergos.org/innerworkforsocialchange

Media contact:

Kathryn Uhl

[email protected]

Related Links

Synergos

Fetzer Institute

SOURCE Synergo