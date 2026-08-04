SYNERGY HOMECARE REMAINS THE FASTEST-GROWING HOME CARE FRANCHISOR FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Record 101 New Territories Sold in 2025 Propels the Brand to Become the Second-Largest Franchisor in the Industry

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY HomeCare, a leading provider of in-home care services to seniors and individuals of all ages, and an Entrepreneur 500-ranked enterprise, for the sixth-straight year has earned the distinction as the fastest-growing franchisor in the home care industry.1 The brand inked a record 101 new territories in 2025, ending the year with 626 territories, making it the second-largest franchise system in the non-medical home care space. SYNERGY has grown its footprint by 86% since December 2019, when it operated 336 territories.

This momentum has continued with an additional 33 territories sold in the first half of 2026, and the company's expansion has earned widespread industry recognition, including the following:

"Our continued growth and numerous industry awards are a testament to the dedication of our entire team – from our franchise partners and their caregivers to the franchise support center team," said Charlie Young, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare. "We are coming off of the strongest year in the history of our brand and are thrilled with our continued momentum in the first half of 2026. We continue to attract incredible franchisees who understand the growth opportunity in the space along with the critically important role they play in their communities. As the demand for quality in-home care continues to grow, so do our investments into innovative technologies, franchisee support and our ever-expanding array of resources," Young added.

SYNERGY HomeCare's individual franchise partners have also continued to thrive as part of the franchise system. Activated Insights, a leading authority on home care with access to exclusive customer satisfaction insights, named 115 individual SYNERGY HomeCare franchises as recipients of the 2026 Best of Home Care Awards®, including prestigious designations such as Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience and Provider of Choice. Six SYNERGY HomeCare companies were ranked in the top 100 home care agencies nationally.

"Growth isn't about adding as many territories to our network as possible; it's about ensuring that every franchise owner has the opportunity and support they need to succeed," said Mike Steed, Chief Growth Officer of SYNERGY HomeCare. "From onboarding and operational support to marketing, technology and strategic partnerships, we're continually investing in the franchisee experience. The support our team provides our franchise partners, along with the demographic trends driving demand for home care, make this one of the best times to be a compassionate entrepreneur in the SYNERGY HomeCare network."

The brand's continued expansion coincides with several broader demographic trends. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 10,000 Americans are turning 65 every day, with the South's older population growing nearly twice as fast as the national average since 2020. SYNERGY HomeCare's continued growth closely mirrors these trends, with the South representing the highest concentration of newly opened franchisee operations.

SYNERGY HomeCare franchisees benefit from a wide range of support, including a brand investment in emerging technology. Most recently, the brand partnered with Sensi AI, an AI-powered care intelligence platform designed specifically for the senior care industry. Using non-invasive in-home audio devices, the platform helps identify changes in a client's physical and emotional well-being, providing caregivers and loved ones with timely insights into their loved one's needs.

SYNERGY HomeCare's signature care programs also include Memory Care, Cancer Care, Hospital-to-Home Care, Veterans Care, Disability Care and Total Well-Being Care.

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities, visit https://synergyhomecarefranchise.com.

1According to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other publicly available records of home care franchisors that are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA), SYNERGY HomeCare sold more new territories than any other brand in the space for the sixth straight year.

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 280 franchises operating in more than 625 locations in 45 states across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you.

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SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare