SYNERGY HOMECARE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH RECORD NUMBER OF TERRITORIES SOLD IN 2025

Brand Again Recognized as an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchise

TEMPE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY HomeCare , a leading provider of in-home care services to seniors and individuals of all ages and an Entrepreneur 500 -ranked enterprise, added 101 new territories last year – a new record for the franchisor.

A pioneer in the home care industry, SYNERGY HomeCare ended 2025 with 626 territories in 44 states, representing an 86% increase in the brand's geographic footprint since December 2019. In 2026, SYNERGY HomeCare was once again recognized as an as one of Entrepreneur's fastest growing franchises based on unit growth, ranking the company #44 on its Fastest Growing Franchise list.

"We are entering 2026 with tremendous momentum on the expansion front, and we intend to capitalize on that right out of the gate," said Charlie Young, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare. "In the coming year, we will continue growing our footprint as industry leaders by staying nimble and responsive to the evolving business climate while fortifying the support our franchisees need to thrive in their businesses."

SYNERGY HomeCare was recently named to Franchise Business Review's Culture100 for the fourth year in a row, which ranks the top 100 franchise companies who foster a strong company culture by focusing on leadership, core values, franchisee community and engagement. SYNERGY HomeCare has also been consistently recognized over the years by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for women and veterans, as well as a top low-cost, and recession-resistant franchise opportunity.

"We're very proud of our continued growth in delivering an essential service with tremendous demand across the country," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "As we continue to focus on growing with new and existing franchisees, we believe there is strong upside for multi-unit, multi-brand operators."

Steed continued, "SYNERGY's turnkey, asset-light franchise model provides a proven support platform, including national marketing and referral partnerships, technology systems and franchise business coaching for growth-minded operators."

According to Young, home care isn't a trend – it's a critical service in a society with an aging population and a rising demand for in-home support. "With over 50 million seniors being 65 and older in America, and 90% of these seniors wanting to age in place in their own homes, compassionate-minded entrepreneurs are realizing there is no better time than now to enter the home care space," he said.

SYNERGY HomeCare has continued to make numerous investments in enhancing its programming, introducing Total Well-Being Care in 2025, which is designed to support seniors in managing their physical, emotional and social wellness. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the program is a partnership with mental health platform BetterHelp .

SYNERGY HomeCare's other signature care programs include Memory Care , Cancer Care , Hospital-to-Home Care , Veterans Care and Disability Care .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with more than 250 franchisees operating in more than 625 locations in 44 states across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you .

