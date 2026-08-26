Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Results Summary

Quarterly revenue of $2.477 billion; reflects broad-based strength with outperformance in Design Automation

Quarterly GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $2.84, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.91, exceeding high-end of prior guidance

Raising expectations for full-year total revenue to $9.715 billion at the midpoint and full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to $15.07 at the midpoint on continued AI-driven demand strength

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $2.477 billion, compared to $1.740 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Synopsys headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

"AI is driving unprecedented complexity and increasing demand for the silicon IP and engineering solutions necessary to deliver next-generation AI compute, infrastructure and physical AI systems," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "One year after the transformational acquisition of Ansys, we are executing with focus, extending our leadership and gaining momentum."

"Synopsys delivered an outstanding third quarter, with revenue and earnings per share exceeding the high end of our guidance range. Results were driven by broad-based strength across the business, led by EDA, a strong quarter from Ansys, and our design IP business returned to year-over-year growth," said Shelagh Glaser, CFO of Synopsys. "Given our strong performance and expectations for double-digit growth in EDA, we are raising our full year revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, EPS and cash flow guidance."

GAAP Results

On a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $545.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to $242.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $752.5 million, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $548.9 million, or $3.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes our advanced silicon design, verification products and services, Ansys products, system integration products and services, digital, custom and field programmable gate array integrated circuit design software, verification software and hardware products, manufacturing software products and other; and (2) Design IP, which includes our logic libraries, embedded memories, wired interface IP, memory interface IP and security IP.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026. These targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Targets (in millions, except per share amounts)













Range for Three Months Ending

Range for Fiscal Year Ending

October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026

Low High

Low High Revenue (1) $ 2,530 $ 2,580

$ 9,690 $ 9,740 GAAP Expenses $ 2,225 $ 2,300

$ 8,667 $ 8,742 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 1,450 $ 1,480

$ 5,670 $ 5,700 Non-GAAP Interest and Other Income (Expense), net $ (119) $ (115)

$ (485) $ (481) Non-GAAP Tax Rate 18 % 18 %

18 % 18 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 192 194

192 194 GAAP Operating Margin





Midpt: ~10.4% Non-GAAP Operating Margin





Midpt: ~41.5% GAAP EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.85

$ 3.84 $ 4.08 Non-GAAP EPS $ 4.10 $ 4.16

$ 15.04 $ 15.10 Operating Cash Flow





~$2,800 Free Cash Flow (2)





~$2,600 Capital Expenditures





~$225











(1) Fiscal year 2026 revenue includes $2.98 billion of expected Ansys revenue, and reflects the impact of

approximately $110 million of the divested Optical Solutions Group and PowerArtist RTL businesses, and $40

million related to the recently completed divestiture of the Processor IP Solutions business. (2) Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures.













For a reconciliation of Synopsys' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, a discussion of the financial targets that we are not able to reconcile without unreasonable efforts and a discussion of why management believes such measurements provide useful information to investors, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations portion of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. Synopsys uses its website and social media channels as tools to disclose important information about Synopsys and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at www.sec.gov on or before September 9, 2026.

Continuing Operations

On Sept. 30, 2024, Synopsys completed the sale of its Software Integrity business. Unless otherwise noted, Synopsys' Software Integrity business has been presented as a discontinued operation in Synopsys' consolidated financial statements for all periods presented herein and all financial results and targets are presented herein on a continuing operations basis.

Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and tax rate for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP net income from continuing operations attributed to Synopsys $ 545,800

$ 242,509

$ 627,863

$ 887,424 Adjustments:













Amortization of acquired intangible assets 402,426

74,941

1,210,292

99,193 Stock-based compensation 231,604

267,723

712,631

655,725 Restructuring charges 2,164

—

236,340

— Acquisition/divestiture related items (402,556)

120,012

(363,315)

264,355 Loss on sale of strategic investments —

1,200

—

3,635 Tax adjustments (26,945)

(157,477)

(309,115)

(315,553) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributed to Synopsys $ 752,493

$ 548,908

$ 2,114,696

$ 1,594,779

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share

attributed to Synopsys $ 2.84

$ 1.50

$ 3.27

$ 5.61 Adjustments:













Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.09

0.46

6.30

0.63 Stock-based compensation 1.20

1.66

3.71

4.15 Restructuring charges 0.01

—

1.23

— Acquisition/divestiture related items (2.09)

0.74

(1.89)

1.67 Loss on sale of strategic investments —

0.01

—

0.02 Tax adjustments (0.14)

(0.98)

(1.60)

(2.00) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share

attributed to Synopsys $ 3.91

$ 3.39

$ 11.02

$ 10.08































Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts: 192,319

161,682

191,981

158,176



















GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin Reconciliation (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

July 31, 2026



GAAP operating margin 14.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16.2 % Stock-based compensation 9.4 % Restructuring charges 0.1 % Acquisition/divestiture related items 0.9 % Non-qualified deferred compensation plan 0.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin 41.6 %





GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (unaudited)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2026 July 31, 2026





GAAP effective tax rate 20.2 % 19.8 % Stock-based compensation (5.0) % (4.6) % Restructuring charges (3.3) % (3.3) % Income tax adjustments (1) 6.1 % 6.1 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18.0 % 18.0 %





(1) The income tax adjustments are primarily due to differences in the tax rate effect of certain deductions, such

as the deduction for foreign-derived intangible income and credits.

Reconciliation of 2026 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Targets (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Three Months Ending



October 31, 2026



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 2,225,000

$ 2,300,000 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(400,000)

(405,000) Stock-based compensation

(230,000)

(240,000) Restructuring charges

(145,000)

(175,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 1,450,000

$ 1,480,000





























Range for Three Months Ending



October 31, 2026



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 0.60

$ 0.85 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2.10

2.07 Stock-based compensation

1.24

1.19 Restructuring charges

0.91

0.75 Tax adjustments

(0.75)

(0.70) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 4.10

$ 4.16









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

193,000

193,000

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2026 Targets (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2026



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 8,667,091

$ 8,742,091 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,610,000)

(1,615,000) Stock-based compensation

(945,000)

(955,000) Restructuring charges

(380,000)

(410,000) Acquisition/divestiture related items (1)

(62,091)

(62,091) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 5,670,000

$ 5,700,000



















Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2026



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 3.84

$ 4.08 Adjustments:







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8.37

8.34 Stock-based compensation

4.95

4.90 Restructuring charges

2.12

1.97 Acquisition/divestiture related items (1)

(1.88)

(1.88) Tax adjustments

(2.36)

(2.31) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 15.04

$ 15.10









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

193,000

193,000









(1) Adjustments reflect actual expenses incurred by Synopsys as of July 31, 2026, and do not fully reflect all

potential adjustments for future periods for the reasons set forth in "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation"

below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Operating Margin at Midpoint of Full Fiscal Year 2026 Targets (1)





Fiscal Year Ending

October 31, 2026 At midpoint of revenue and expense guidance ranges

GAAP operating margin 10.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16.6 % Stock-based compensation 9.8 % Restructuring charges 4.1 % Acquisition/divestiture related items (2) 0.6 % Target non-GAAP operating margin 41.5 %



(1) These numbers represent the midpoint of targets in the prepared remarks provided on August 26, 2026,

and do not represent official guidance for fiscal year 2026. (2) Adjustments reflect actual expenses incurred by Synopsys as of July 31, 2026 and do not fully reflect

all potential adjustments for future periods for the reasons set forth in "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation"

below.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the investor conference call contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; our businesses, business segments, strategies, partnerships, initiatives and opportunities, including, among other things, the reallocation of resources in our Design IP segment to higher growth opportunities and planned restructuring activities; industry growth and technological trends, such as artificial intelligence, including our development and planned commercialization thereof; business and market outlook; the potential impact of the uncertain macroeconomic environment and global economic conditions on our financial results; the impact of current and future U.S. and foreign trade regulations, government actions and regulatory changes, such as export control restrictions and tariffs; the ANSYS, Inc. (Ansys) integration and its expected impact, including expected synergies and the timing thereof, our ability to create joint solutions as a combined company, and related accounting changes; planned and recently completed acquisitions or divestitures, and their anticipated timing and impact; our key customers, customer concentration, customer engagement, customer demand and market expansion; results and strategies related to our products, technology and services, including product development and our planned product releases and capabilities; the expected realization of our contracted but unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied performance obligations (backlog); planned stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; and the status, expected outcome or expected impact of litigation and/or regulatory investigations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; failure to realize the benefits expected from the transactions we complete, including the acquisition of Ansys (the Ansys Merger) or unexpected difficulties or expenditures arising therefrom; risks related to inaccuracies in, or failures to achieve, our operational and business metrics or forecasts of growth; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The financial information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Synopsys' most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as may be amended from time to time. Synopsys' financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 are not necessarily indicative of Synopsys' operating results for any future periods.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call, the information contained in the financial supplement and the corporate overview presentation, each of which are available in the investor relations portion of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com (collectively, the Earnings Materials), represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of August 26, 2026. Although these Earnings Materials are expected to remain available on Synopsys' website through the time Synopsys announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, their continued availability through such time does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, including any targets, provided in the Earnings Materials, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Time-based products $ 1,002,792

$ 892,364

$ 2,899,957

$ 2,548,928 Upfront products 665,223

516,404

1,953,005

1,395,204 Total products revenue 1,668,015

1,408,768

4,852,962

3,944,132 Maintenance and service 808,807

330,969

2,308,643

855,186 Total revenue 2,476,822

1,739,737

7,161,605

4,799,318 Cost of revenue:













Products 275,622

230,895

750,921

615,953 Maintenance and service 156,514

103,301

451,849

290,309 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 247,252

46,368

743,850

62,624 Total cost of revenue 679,388

380,564

1,946,620

968,886 Gross margin 1,797,434

1,359,173

5,214,985

3,830,432 Operating expenses:













Research and development 719,737

625,301

2,134,849

1,732,496 Sales and marketing 385,889

259,480

1,164,262

683,700 General and administrative 176,979

280,550

532,129

584,133 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 155,174

28,573

466,442

36,569 Restructuring charges 2,164

—

236,340

— Total operating expenses 1,439,943

1,193,904

4,534,022

3,036,898 Operating income 357,491

165,269

680,963

793,534 Interest expense (133,234)

(146,502)

(429,313)

(251,977) Other income (expense), net 459,665

170,543

530,601

335,061 Income before income taxes 683,922

189,310

782,251

876,618 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 138,216

(52,967)

154,961

(12,080) Net income from continuing operations 545,706

242,277

627,290

888,698 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

—

—

(3,900) Net income 545,706

242,277

627,290

884,798 Less: Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling

interest and redeemable non-controlling interest (94)

(232)

(573)

1,274 Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 545,800

$ 242,509

$ 627,863

$ 883,524















Net income (loss) attributed to Synopsys:













Continuing operations $ 545,800

$ 242,509

$ 627,863

$ 887,424 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(3,900) Net income $ 545,800

$ 242,509

$ 627,863

$ 883,524















Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - basic:













Continuing operations $ 2.85

$ 1.51

$ 3.29

$ 5.67 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.03) Basic net income per share $ 2.85

$ 1.51

$ 3.29

$ 5.64















Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - diluted:













Continuing operations $ 2.84

$ 1.50

$ 3.27

$ 5.61 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.02) Diluted net income per share $ 2.84

$ 1.50

$ 3.27

$ 5.59















Shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic 191,536

160,174

190,858

156,536 Diluted 192,319

161,682

191,981

158,176



















SYNOPSYS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value amounts)













July 31, 2026

October 31, 2025 ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,606,286

$ 2,888,030 Short-term investments

1,383

72,929 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

3,607,669

2,960,959 Accounts receivable, net

1,318,747

1,505,427 Inventories

479,129

365,190 Prepaid and other current assets

1,238,791

1,180,526 Total current assets

6,644,336

6,012,102 Property and equipment, net

749,598

696,693 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

694,603

702,008 Goodwill

26,834,774

26,899,215 Intangible assets, net

11,458,656

12,679,591 Deferred income taxes

95,515

112,159 Other long-term assets

1,248,781

1,122,693 Total assets

$ 47,726,263

$ 48,224,461









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,480,598

$ 1,326,211 Operating lease liabilities

137,837

128,205 Deferred revenue

2,331,173

2,245,961 Short-term debt

1,020,247

22,117 Total current liabilities

4,969,855

3,722,494 Long-term operating lease liabilities

666,592

680,698 Long-term deferred revenue

383,936

382,557 Long-term debt

9,017,113

13,462,398 Other long-term liabilities

1,537,388

1,649,299 Total liabilities

16,574,884

19,897,446 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 191,605 and 185,994

shares outstanding, respectively

1,916

1,860 Capital in excess of par value

20,711,069

18,640,947 Retained earnings

10,943,350

10,315,487 Treasury stock, at cost: 433 and 1,222 shares, respectively

(193,292)

(398,278) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(310,504)

(232,414) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity

31,152,539

28,327,602 Non-controlling interest

(1,160)

(587) Total stockholders' equity

31,151,379

28,327,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 47,726,263

$ 48,224,461





















SYNOPSYS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)









Nine Months Ended July 31,

2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 627,290

$ 884,798 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Amortization and depreciation 1,362,021

211,307 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 109,254

80,789 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 70,835

38,920 Stock-based compensation 712,631

655,909 Allowance for credit losses 21,847

23,559 Loss on sale of strategic investments —

3,635 Gain on sale of building —

(51,385) (Gain) loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs (380,527)

8,299 Amortization of bridge financing costs —

41,996 Amortization of debt issuance costs 21,280

6,790 Deferred income taxes (121,720)

(326,610) Other 21

(737) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from

acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable 165,337

(27,989) Inventories (133,944)

(34,068) Prepaid and other current assets (70,709)

120,348 Other long-term assets (125,304)

(427,793) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 90,610

31,384 Operating lease liabilities (109,757)

(78,360) Income taxes (56,728)

(140,347) Deferred revenue 116,166

(19,932) Unrealized loss on settlement of interest rate treasury lock —

(121,643) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,298,603

878,870







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 20,995

53,630 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 68,761

148,809 Purchases of short-term investments (18,524)

(47,558) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments —

3,470 Purchases of strategic investments (1,402)

(4,086) Purchases of property and equipment, net (156,089)

(134,908) Proceeds from sale of building —

74,279 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(16,681,257) Proceeds from business divestiture, net of cash divested 440,022

142,546 Other —

(611) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 353,763

(16,445,686)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs —

14,329,340 Repayment of debt (3,463,726)

(2,579) Issuances of common stock 124,585

138,101 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (262,761)

(242,791) Common stock issuance for private placement 2,000,000

— Purchases of treasury stock (300,000)

— Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest —

(30,000) Other —

(463) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,901,902)

14,191,608 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,409)

8,649 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 717,055

(1,366,559) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 2,893,721

3,898,729 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,610,776

$ 2,532,170











Synopsys provides segment information, namely revenue, adjusted segment operating income and adjusted segment operating margin, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision maker (CODM) is our Chief Executive Officer. In evaluating our business segments, the CODM considers the income and expenses that the CODM believes are directly related to those segments. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our business segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table below. These unallocated expenses are presented in the table below to provide a reconciliation of the total adjusted operating income from segments to our consolidated operating income:

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1) (Unaudited, in millions)

















Three Months Ended

July 31, 2026

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2025

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2026

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2025







Revenue by segment













- Design Automation $ 2,003.0

$ 1,312.1

$ 5,826.6

$ 3,454.6 % of Total 80.9 %

75.4 %

81.4 %

72.0 % - Design IP $ 473.8

$ 427.6

$ 1,335.0

$ 1,344.7 % of Total 19.1 %

24.6 %

18.6 %

28.0 %















Adjusted operating income by segment













- Design Automation $ 905.0

$ 583.8

$ 2,641.6

$ 1,447.2 - Design IP $ 125.4

$ 86.0

$ 302.2

$ 363.1















Adjusted operating margin by segment













- Design Automation 45.2 %

44.5 %

45.3 %

41.9 % - Design IP 26.5 %

20.1 %

22.6 %

27.0 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1) (Unaudited, in millions)

















Three Months Ended

July 31, 2026

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2025

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2026

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2025







GAAP total operating income – as reported $ 357.5

$ 165.3

$ 681.0

$ 793.5 Other expenses managed at consolidated level













Amortization of acquired intangible assets 402.4

74.9

1,210.3

99.2 Stock-based compensation (2) 231.6

267.7

712.6

655.9 Restructuring charges 2.2

—

236.3

— Acquisition/divestiture related items (3) 22.9

118.4

62.1

218.7 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan 13.9

43.4

41.5

42.9 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 1,030.4

$ 669.8

$ 2,943.8

$ 1,810.3















(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our

business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) The adjustment includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest. (3) The adjustment excludes the amortization of bridge financing costs entered into in connection with the Ansys Merger that was recorded in interest

expense, and certain divestiture related items that were recorded in other income (expense), net in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of

income.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal budgeting and resource allocation purposes. This press release includes non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP tax rate for the periods presented. It also includes future estimates for non-GAAP expenses, non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

When possible, Synopsys provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Synopsys is unable to provide a full reconciliation of certain fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP financial targets to the corresponding GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because Synopsys believes that it would not be possible for it to have the information necessary to quantitatively reconcile such measures with sufficient precision without unreasonable efforts due to, among other things, the potential variability and limited predictability of the excluded adjustment items necessary for a full reconciliation such as certain acquisition/divestiture related items, tax deduction variability, changes in the fair value of non-qualified deferred compensation plan, and gains (losses) on the sale of strategic investments. For the same reasons, Synopsys is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, as superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and be viewed in conjunction with, the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Synopsys' management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides useful information to investors allowing them to view financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations through the eyes of management. Synopsys' management evaluates and makes decisions about our business operations using both GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures to help facilitate internal comparisons to Synopsys' historical operating results and forecasted targets, planning and forecasting in subsequent periods and comparisons to competitors' operating results.

The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile non-GAAP financial measures (other than free cash flow, which is defined in the footnote to the Financial Targets table above) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

(i) Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets, which may include impairment charges from write-downs of acquired intangible assets. Acquired intangible assets include, among other things, core/developed technology, customer relationships, contract rights, trademarks and trade names, and other intangibles related to acquisitions. We amortize the intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. We do not enter into acquisitions on a predictable cycle. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and their estimated useful lives can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. From time to time, we incur impairment charges due to write-downs of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets, including impairment charges, provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. We also exclude this item because such expenses are non-cash in nature and we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our core operational performance and liquidity, and ability to invest in research and development and fund future acquisitions and capital expenditures.

(ii) Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expenses consist primarily of expenses related to restricted stock units, stock options, employee stock purchase rights and other stock awards, including such expenses associated with acquisitions. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us. Further, the expense for the fair value of the stock-based instruments we utilize may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards and, therefore, is not used by management to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

(iii) Acquisition/divestiture related items. In connection with certain of our business combinations and/or divestitures, we incur significant expenses that we would not have otherwise incurred as part of our business operations. These expenses include, among other things, compensation expenses, professional fees and other direct expenses, concurrent restructuring activities and divestiture activities, including employee severance and other exit costs, bridge financing costs, costs related to integration activities, debt forgiveness, changes to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquired company, and amortization of the fair value difference of below-market value assets arising from arrangements entered into or acquired in conjunction with an acquisition. We also recognize the gains and losses from the divestitures of business, as well as the mark-up of equity or cost method investments to fair value upon obtaining control through acquisition. We exclude these items because they are related to acquisitions and divestitures and have no direct correlation to the core operation of our business. Further, because we do not acquire or divest businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction, we believe it is useful to exclude such expenses when looking for a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

(iv) Restructuring charges. We initiate restructuring activities to align our costs to our operating plans and business strategies based on then-current economic conditions, and such activities have a specific and defined term. Restructuring costs generally include severance and other termination benefits related to voluntary retirement programs, involuntary headcount reductions and facilities closures. Such restructuring costs include elimination of operational redundancy, permanent reductions in workforce and facilities closures and, therefore, are not considered by us to be a part of the core operation of our business and are not used by management when assessing the core profitability and performance of our business operations.

(v) Gains (losses) on the sale of strategic investments. We exclude gains and losses on the sale of equity investments in privately held companies because we do not believe they are reflective of our core business and operating results.

(vi) Deferred compensation. We exclude changes in the fair value of our non-qualified deferred compensation plan because we do not use these to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

(vii) Income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. Excluding the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effect on net income. Beginning in fiscal year 2026, we transitioned from an annual non-GAAP tax rate to a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 18.0%. We believe this will provide better consistency across reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect our normal operations. This rate is based on our projected annual rate through fiscal year 2028, primarily due to the completion of the acquisition of Ansys in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the OBBB), which affects taxable income starting in fiscal year 2026 over the next several years. In projecting this rate, we evaluated our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangibles and other GAAP only adjustments described above. We also considered other factors, including our current tax structure, U.S. tax law changes, such as the OBBB which impacts Synopsys' expensing of U.S. research expenditures commencing in fiscal year 2026, and changes to foreign derived intangible income commencing in fiscal year 2027.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tushar Jain

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-4289

[email protected]

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Cara Walker

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.