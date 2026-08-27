Systemair AB Interim report Q1 2026/27, May - July

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Organic growth was +6 percent (+6).

Net sales increased by 6 percent to SEK 3,281 million (3,094), of which foreign exchange effects amounted to -1 percent.

Adjusted operating profit (adj. EBIT) totalled SEK 324 million (288). The adjusted operating margin was 9.9 percent (9.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 311 million (268). The operating margin was 9.5 percent (8.7).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +183 million (+218).

In July 2026, Systemair acquired Temspec Incorporated, a leading Canadian manufacturer of decentralised ventilation systems.

Continued growth and improved profitability

Robert Larsson, President and CEO, comments:

Organic growth in the quarter was 6 percent with all regions contributing positively, and it is particularly pleasing that North America and Eastern Europe continued to post double-digit organic growth. The gross margin was stable while the adjusted operating margin improved to 9.9 percent (9.3). Our profitability target of 10 percent is therefore well within reach. The improvements confirm that our targeted efforts are bearing fruit.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 13:30 CEST on August 27, 2026.

The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on: Q1 Report 2026/27

To participate via teleconference, please register on: Q1 Report 2026/27

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group . After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web: Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, +46 72 232 95 70, [email protected]

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, [email protected]

Note: This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:30 CEST on 27 August 2026.

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-ab-interim-report-q1-2026-27--may---july,c4388579

The following files are available for download: