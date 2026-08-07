Systemair propels sustainability through energy efficiency, emissions reduction and a responsible workplace

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) releases its Sustainability statement for 2025/26 showcasing progress in reducing emissions, developing an attractive workplace and maintaining a responsible business. It also shines a light on the importance of energy efficiency and how modern ventilation significantly reduces energy use in buildings while maintaining healthy indoor environments.

According to the IEA (International Energy Agency) the global rate of energy efficiency improvements needs to double by 2030 to stay on track with international climate goals. Buildings stand for a significant part of the world's energy use and energy-efficient ventilation has an important role to play here.

"As a leading supplier in the ventilation industry, Systemair continuously invests in the development of new and enhanced products. We place great emphasis on energy-efficient solutions that improve indoor air quality while reducing the energy consumption of buildings," said Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

Highlights from the year include:

The launch of a new generation of energy-efficient axial fans, reducing energy consumption by up to 21 percent in a typical operating scenario.

A prestigious industry award for the integrated heat pump in the Menerga CO 2 mpass air handling unit, utilizing the natural refrigerant R-744 (GWP 1).

mpass air handling unit, utilizing the natural refrigerant R-744 (GWP 1). The continued expansion of demand-controlled ventilation solutions, with advanced controls enabling energy savings of up to 30 percent when combined with Systemair's SAVE units.

Systemair is proud of its global presence and committed employees, while recognizing the responsibility that comes with being a global organisation. The company continuously works to strengthen its business practices, enhance operational performance, and foster an attractive workplace. Notable highlights are:

Health and safety: Injuries resulting in sickness absence were reduced by 50 percent over the past three years, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen workplace safety across the organization.

Injuries resulting in sickness absence were reduced by 50 percent over the past three years, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen workplace safety across the organization. Emissions reduction: Absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 10 percent compared with the 2023/24 base year, marking important progress towards Systemair's science-based climate targets.

Absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 10 percent compared with the 2023/24 base year, marking important progress towards Systemair's science-based climate targets. Renewable energy: Investments in solar energy at several owned manufacturing facilities generated 3.2 million kWh of renewable electricity during 2025/26, contributing to lower Scope 2 emissions.

Investments in solar energy at several owned manufacturing facilities generated 3.2 million kWh of renewable electricity during 2025/26, contributing to lower Scope 2 emissions. EU Taxonomy: The share of turnover classified as taxonomy-aligned increased to 28 percent, up from 27 percent in the previous year.

The share of turnover classified as taxonomy-aligned increased to 28 percent, up from 27 percent in the previous year. Environmental management: A total of 67 percent of manufacturing facilities are now certified according to ISO 14001, representing continued progress towards the target of full certification by 2030/31.

A total of 67 percent of manufacturing facilities are now certified according to ISO 14001, representing continued progress towards the target of full certification by 2030/31. Leadership development: A mentorship programme for future female leaders was launched to support the ambition of increasing female representation in leadership positions. The first programme delivered positive results, with strong engagement from both mentors and mentees.

A mentorship programme for future female leaders was launched to support the ambition of increasing female representation in leadership positions. The first programme delivered positive results, with strong engagement from both mentors and mentees. Circular business activities: Revenue from upgrades and retrofit solutions increased by 33 percent compared with the previous year. Through an expanding service offering, Systemair is helping customers extend equipment lifetime and improve the energy efficiency of existing installations.

This is Systemair's first Sustainability Statement prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and subject to limited assurance by external auditors. Further details can be found in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2025/26 available on our web site: Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Lee Morgan

Group Sustainability Director

[email protected]

+46 703 23 60 19

Cathrine Stjärnekull

Group Communication Director

[email protected]

+46 72 240 63 88

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

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