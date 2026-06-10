Systemair delivers future-proof swimming facility technology to Malmö

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has been commissioned to deliver ventilation and dehumidification solutions for the new Heleneholm swimming facility in Malmö. The project is carried out together with the City of Malmö, NCC and Assemblin Ventilation AB, and marks an important step toward the next generation of sustainable aquatic centres.

The delivery includes both dry and wet air-handling units as part of a complete turnkey solution, developed in close collaboration with the customer. The delivery also includes specialised swimming facility technology from Menerga, part of the Systemair Group.

At the core of the system are Menerga's advanced dehumidification units with integrated heat pumps using the natural refrigerant CO₂ (R744). The technology is entirely PFAS-free and enables highly efficient heat recovery to supply air, pool water and the building's energy system.

"With our CO₂-based technology, we offer a future-proof solution that combines high energy efficiency with a completely natural and PFAS-free refrigerant – an important step toward more sustainable swimming facilities," says Kent Granberg, Managing Director of Menerga Sweden.

The Systemair Group is currently the only company in Europe offering this type of CO₂-based technology for swimming pools. The installation at Heleneholmsbadet will be the second one in Sweden where Systemair uses CO₂ as a refrigerant.

"Thanks to the expertise within our Group, we can offer a complete and future-proof solution for complex swimming facility projects. For the customer, this means a reliable partner that takes full responsibility – from early design to final installation and optimised operation," says Marcus Sandlund, Managing Director of Systemair Sweden.

The delivery will take place during 2026–2027 and includes integration with the building's management system as well as a five-year warranty with a service agreement, making Heleneholmsbadet a reference project for the energy-efficient and sustainable swimming environments of the future.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrine Stjärnekull

Group Communications Director

[email protected]

+46 722406388

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.7%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

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